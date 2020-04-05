Besides beautiful beaches, Phan Thiet also offers delicious cuisine

Besides beautiful resorts and beaches, Phan Thiet Beach Town also offers delicious cuisine with delicacies ranging from sweet to savory.
Fish cake noodles is a popular dish that visitors must try when visiting Phan Thiết Beach Town.
The specialty dish in Phan Thiết City is fish cake noodles, priced from VNĐ20,000 to 40,000 (US$ 0.8-1.7). It contains noodles, fish cakes, pork ears, pork cakes, pig blood, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper. The eye-catching dish is served hot.
The fish is used to make cakes, and the fish bones are stewed along with pork bones to make the broth flavorful.
For a sweet dish, Phan Thiết has a 40-year-old caramel flan shop at 394 Trần Hưng Đạo Street.
The flan is shaped like a small piece of cake instead of the usual round shape. Its soft and creamy texture makes it melt on the tongue.
At only VNĐ25,000-35,000 ($1.1-1.5), the flan will satisfy lovers of this dessert. – VNS
Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19
Coronavirus-shaped burger and dragon fruit baguettes made by Vietnam were featured and praised in world media outlet.
Banh mi – World class street food
With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code