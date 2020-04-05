Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 19:51:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Besides beautiful beaches, Phan Thiet also offers delicious cuisine

 
 
05/04/2020    18:46 GMT+7

Besides beautiful resorts and beaches, Phan Thiet Beach Town also offers delicious cuisine with delicacies ranging from sweet to savory.

Besides beautiful beaches, Phan Thiet also offers delicious cuisine

Fish cake noodles is a popular dish that visitors must try when visiting Phan Thiết Beach Town. 

The specialty dish in Phan Thiết City is fish cake noodles, priced from VNĐ20,000 to 40,000 (US$ 0.8-1.7). It contains noodles, fish cakes, pork ears, pork cakes, pig blood, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper. The eye-catching dish is served hot.

The fish is used to make cakes, and the fish bones are stewed along with pork bones to make the broth flavorful.

For a sweet dish, Phan Thiết has a 40-year-old caramel flan shop at 394 Trần Hưng Đạo Street. 

 

The flan is shaped like a small piece of cake instead of the usual round shape. Its soft and creamy texture makes it melt on the tongue.

At only VNĐ25,000-35,000 ($1.1-1.5), the flan will satisfy lovers of this dessert. – VNS

Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19

Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19

Coronavirus-shaped burger and dragon fruit baguettes made by Vietnam were featured and praised in world media outlet.

Banh mi – World class street food

Banh mi – World class street food

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

 
 

Other News

.
Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19
Int'l media praises Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Coronavirus-shaped burger and dragon fruit baguettes made by Vietnam were featured and praised in world media outlet.

UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parks
UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parks
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Phong Nha-Ke Bang, Cuc Phuong, and Bach Ma have been named among Vietnam’s 10 best parks by UK travel website The Culture Trip.

COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists
COVID-19: HCM City hotels allowed to resume receiving tourists
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Tourist accommodation establishments operating in Ho Chi Minh City will be permitted to receive new arrivals, under the condition that they fully comply with the requirements aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
12 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  04/04/2020 

Howard Limbert, an expert of the British Royal Caving Research Association (BCRA), announced that 12 new caves have been found in the central province of Quang Binh during their exploration in early 2020.

CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis
Tourism industry faces unprecedented crisis
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

Since mid-March, officers of travel firms say that 99 percent of visitors to their offices have come to cancel tours.

Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
Tourism industry calls for relief measures as coronavirus shuts down travel
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has severely affected many industries, but tourism is arguably one of the hardest hit.

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
TRAVELicon  03/04/2020 

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

Unknown part of Paradise Cave
Unknown part of Paradise Cave
TRAVELicon  02/04/2020 

Thien Duong or Paradise Cave (belonging to Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park) has long been a popular tourist destination for visitors to Quang Binh province. 

Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
Hoi An left deserted amid Covid-19 spread
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

The popular heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has become deserted following local authorities’ suspension of many services as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.

Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City
Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Often sold by bicycle vendors, the street food snack has become a signature dish of the southern city.

Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
Hoang Lien Son peak at dawn
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

Enjoying the pure and heavenly beauty of nature in the early morning has become an elegant pleasures of many when traveling.

Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
Not the perfect start to the perfect holiday
TRAVELicon  01/04/2020 

In many people’s eyes Phu Quoc Island is the ideal place to chillax. With its sun kissed shoreline and calm, clear crystal waters gently caressing the golden sands, there really is no better place to go to switch off from the rest of the world.

Banh mi – World class street food
Banh mi – World class street food
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

With the word “banh mi” recognised by the Oxford dictionary and a Google bread doodle which has taken the media by storm in recent days, let’s find out why this popular street food in Vietnam has become known to so many international friends.

Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
Tourism service providers in the wake of COVID-19
VIDEOicon  31/03/2020 

Due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic, many tourism service providers have been operating under a tight budget, and to stop the spread of the deadly virus, some have closed.

Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
Vietnam wins ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019
TRAVELicon  31/03/2020 

Two tourism products in Vietnam have won at the ASEAN Tourism Awards Japan 2019 – an annual ceremony organised by the ASEAN-Japan Centre.

Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
Red silk cotton flower bewitches Thanh Hoa locals
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

With spring in full bloom, the red silk cotton flowers that line the streets of Dong Ve Ward, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province are drawing more visitors to the area.

Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai
Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.

Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19
Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19
TRAVELicon  30/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport green-lit the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Ha Noi and HCM City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
Hanoi’s iconic tourist sites sit empty
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Various tourist sites in Hanoi sit empty, as ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 continue.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 