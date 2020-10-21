Best treats to enjoy in Hanoi during wintertime

With the arrival of cold weather, this part of the year represents the perfect time to sample hot street food. Let’s visit Hanoi these days to taste these special dishes and enjoy an unforgettable experience.
VOV
Vinh Long has long been known as the most famous and largest brick production province in the Mekong River Delta region; indeed, the local people called it “red kingdom”.
Exploring the suburbs of Da Lat, you can follow many different itineraries. Each ride takes you through beautiful destinations and offers valuable experiences.
Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh Province are covered by clouds almost year-round.
An evening tour named “Decoding the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long” is scheduled to be launched later this year, promising unique experience for visitors to the world heritage site in Hanoi.
Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.
Vast terraced rice fields on Ngoc Linh Mountain in Kon Tum Province in the Central Highlands are considered a version of the northwestern region.
Gia Lai is a mountainous province which boasts a distinctive culture and a cuisine embracing traditions and modernity.
Ba Hang Village is well known as an amazing area on Ha Long Bay. It has now become an ideal place for kayaking to discover the natural beauty of Quang Ninh Province.
In September-October, persimmon gardens in the suburbs of Da Lat (Lam Dong province) are in the ripe season, attracting young people to visit and take photos.
Every year in the new crop season, Tay ethnic people in the northern mountainous communes of Na Lo, Ta Chai, Na Hoi and Ban Lien in Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, make ‘com’ (young sticky rice flakes) as an offering for their ancestors.
With the increasing development of tourism and services, working in the culinary industry offers many development opportunities and the possibility of a higher income than other occupations.
The Culture Trip, a prestigious travel website, has published a list of the nation’s strangest locations which amaze foreigners.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to keep the nation’s borders closed to foreign visitors due to complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic taking place both regionally and globally.
Hanoi’s double-decker bus service has been reopened today, October 17, after a long suspension due to Covid-19.
Thousands of local people and tourists flocked to celebrate the first pedestrian street in Lang Son Province on October 16.
It is often said that Hue is very quiet and sad in winter, especially when rain pours from day to day. However, the announcement of “Let’s eat Nam Pho 'banh canh' (thick noodle soup)” may dispel the sullen feeling and the cold.
Hoa Binh Province is endowed with diverse terrain, with hills, rivers and lakes dotted across the landscape. There is no shortage of delicious food that once tried is hard to forget,
Ha Giang impresses visitors not only with the majestic scenery of the mountains and terraced fields but also with the unique features of its rural markets.
Lebadang Memory Space is the first museum of contemporary art in ancient Hue city.
Fried shrimp wonton is among the dishes visitors should not miss in the ancient town of Hoi An. Wonton is made with rice flour and filled with ingredients such as shrimp, pork, egg, and spices.
