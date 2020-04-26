Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020
TRAVEL
 
 
Binh Lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest

 
 
27/04/2020

In recent decades cassava vermicelli have made in Binh Lu village, Lai Chau province, increasingly popular and brought growing profits to local households.

binh lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest hinh 0
Binh Lu vermicelli is sold nationwide as an agricultural specialty.

Binh Lu villagers began making cassava vermicelli in the early 1970s, at first out of nostalgia for their original homeland in Thai Binh province and to test whether cassava trees could thrive in the local soil. Most of them migrated here from Thai Binh to build a new economic zone.

Luckily, cassava grown in Binh Lu turned out to be very starchy, which is good for making transparent, flexible, long vermicelli.

But it wasn’t until the late 1990s that business began to flourish and Binh Lu vermicelli became well-known in the market. Since then cassava has been a key crop driving the locality’s rapid poverty reduction.

Tran Thi Luot, a vermicelli producer in Thong Nhat hamlet, says that, thanks to investment in machines and modern production technology, both the quality and the volume of Binh Lu vermicelli has steadily increased.

“People here have long been dependant on vermicelli, which only recently has its brand successfully promoted. Our lives have improved and we now live in more spacious houses. Our children have plenty of food and can attend school. Thanks to a stable market at 2 dollars a kilo, my family has been able to sell more than 10 tons of vermicelli this season,” said Luot.

The village currently has more than 300 households engaged in growing cassava, 10 facilities producing cassava flour, and 50 households producing vermicelli, selling 100 tons of vermicelli every year. Some households earn thousands of dollars annually. Binh Lu vermicelli is sold nationwide as a specialty agricultural product of Lai Chau province.

 

Some households hire seasonal labor to keep up with demand, which often doubles or triples during Tet, the Lunar New Year season.

binh lu – role model vermicelli village in the northwest hinh 1
Cassava vermicelli has made Tet a prosperous season for the people of Thong Nhat hamlet. (Photo: thongtindoingoai.laichau.gov.vn)

Nguyen Xuan Truong, a local resident, said, “Our product has been selling well, so we’re much better off. On a sunny day, my family produces between 1 and 1.5 quintals. Since the beginning of this season, we have produced 6.5 tons of vermicelli.”

To help the vermicelli business grow, a 50-hectare cassava growing area has been planned and locals have been called on to make sure that their planting, production, and processing conform to food safety and hygiene standards. The village administration has stepped up advertising and promotion to attract more investors.

Tran Thi Nhan, chief of Thong Nhat hamlet, noted, “Making vermicelli all year round is giving Thong Nhat residents stable incomes and better lives.” VOV

Think you know all about vermicelli? Bun quay will make you think again

I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be unable to satisfy my cravings for Vietnamese food in my home country.

Vermicelli village busy ahead of Lunar New Year 2020

The Thang Long vermicelli making village in Thanh Hoa province is busy at the moment for completing orders for the upcoming Lunar New Year (or Tet).

 
 

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
3 giờ trước 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
3 giờ trước 

The movie "I see yellow flowers on green grass" catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
11 giờ trước 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today's Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people's tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the northern province of Ninh Binh to organise an event in replacement of the opening ceremony of the National Tourism Year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
26/04/2020 

It would take Vietnam's tourism sector at least two years to recover after being hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Le Tuan Anh, director of the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
26/04/2020 

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
25/04/2020 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa's love market.

Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
24/04/2020 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People's Committee.

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

Online tool enables foreigners to "travel" to Vietnam
24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called "Stay at Home with Vietnam", which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
24/04/2020 

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
24/04/2020 

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
23/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herring salad, from sea to table
23/04/2020 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

Will domestic travel save Vietnam's tourism sector after Covid-19?
23/04/2020 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int'l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

