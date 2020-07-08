Bird’s nest tours in HCM City wow visitors

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers.

Tours discovering mangrove forests and visiting bird’s nests in Can Gio district are expected to give added impetus to the city’s tourism sector.

Visitors can enjoy the mangrove forest along the Long Tau River by canoe. Leaving behind the hustle and bustle of the city, they can breathe in fresh air and the aroma of the forest, and be wowed as they come across bird’s nests close by the river.

Salangane bird’s nests and related products are now quite popular but few people know how a nest is formed, the history of the trade, or the process of making bird’s nest products.

The bird’s nest trade has seen robust development recently in Can Gio, the only coastal district in Ho Chi Minh City. The new tour is expected to attract more tourists from both home and aboard.

Visiting bird’s nests in Can Gio is an interesting and environmentally-friendly tour and expected to improve tourism in the district in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general./.VNA