When visiting Da Nang, you will not only enjoy the blue sea, white sand and sunshine of a dynamic coastal city but also can see the famous bridges connecting the two banks of the Han River.

The bridges crossing the Han river are bright at night. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

The Han river flowing through the heart of Da Nang has the most bridges in Vietnam. There are at least 9 bridges in the central district of the city such as Thuan Phuoc, Han river, Nguyen Van Troi and Dragon which attract many tourists for their unique architectural features. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Dragon bridge is a symbol of the upward development of Da Nang. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Thuan Phuoc, which crosses the Han river at the seaport, is the longest cable-stayed suspension bridge in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Love bridge has a unique architectural style. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Han River is the only swing bridge in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

VNP/VNA

