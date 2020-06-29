Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July

 
 
30/06/2020    17:14 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

caav proposes reopening of international routes in late july hinh 0

According to a recent report sent to the Ministry of Transport, the CAAV has proposed deploying an ‘intra-regional travel’ or ‘travel bubble’ model that has been adopted by some nations globally.

International air routes will be open to countries that have recorded no new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections within their community for 30 consecutive days.

In line with these models, countries permit entry for residents, foreigners with residence and business cards, technical experts, and students. Upon arrival at their destination, all people must be put into quarantine for 14 days, either at home or facilities designated by the host Government.

The CAAV has also put forward recommendations to permit entry for tourists in the event that they are able to meet COVID-19 prevention and control regulations before entry.

 

Accordingly, passengers traveling to the nation must adhere to strict regulations set by health authorities by obtaining a COVD-19 negative certificate that was issued within three days of the scheduled flight date or meeting other requirements.

In addition, upon arrival at local airports, passengers will undergo a quick screening with charges covered by the airlines, whilst passengers must stay at specific locations as directed by the provincial People’s Committees.

Dinh Viet Thang, CAAV Director, said that some Taiwanese airlines have proposed re-operating flights to Vietnam, while domestic carriers have also initiated plans to reopen international routes.

During a recent government meeting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also suggested increasing the frequency of flights in an effort to bring investors, experts, and skilled workers into the nation in line with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations. VOV

 
 

