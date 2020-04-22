Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19

 
 
27/04/2020    12:21 GMT+7

Vietnamese airlines must pay full ticket refunds to passengers whose flights have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, without any charges,

the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said in a document sent to airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific Airlines and Vasco on April 25.

The CAAV urges airlines to provide refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19.

The document, signed by CAAV Deputy Director Dinh Viet Son, clearly stated that the country is currently combating the pandemic, so air transport activities are regulated in each stage under the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Transport.

 

In the new situation, as the CAAV has not been able to grant long-term flight permits according to the seasonal flight schedule, airlines need to keep a close eye and follow the instructions of the Ministry of Transport and the CAAV to design appropriate air transport plans. Accordingly, carriers are only allowed to sell tickets for flights which have been permitted by the CAAV.

The CAAV assigns its Air Transport Division and aviation inspectors to closely monitor the airlines’ ticket sales and operation of flights to strictly deal with violations.

The Office of the CAAV has been asked to regularly monitor the hotline to promptly grasp passengers’ reflections and forward them to airlines or report on them to the head of the CAAV so that they could be handled appropriately. Nhan Dan

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

 
 

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the northern province of Ninh Binh to organise an event in replacement of the opening ceremony of the National Tourism Year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

It would take Vietnam’s tourism sector at least two years to recover after being hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Le Tuan Anh, director of the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herring salad, from sea to table
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

