Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 07:43:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines

 
 
27/06/2020    07:37 GMT+7

Reporter Andrew Faulk of New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has praised the hospitality, delicious food, and idyllic scenery of Vietnam’s central region which can be seen through a series of vivid photos.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 1

The nation has been lauded as a success story in Asia following its efforts to battle the novel coronavirus. At present, domestic travel is thriving and there are imminent plans to begin welcoming foreigners from countries that have successfully contained the virus. Until then, tourists can virtually travel to the historic and culturally rich centre of Vietnam through the snaps of photographer Andrew Faulk, according to US magazine Travel + Leisure.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 2

Women sort fresh seafood as the sunrises. “As a photographer, my passion lies in observation. I simply make images of the scenes and details that, in some way, capture an overview of the world we collectively share,” Faulk shares.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 3

A woman sits on her porch in a rural village. “For many tourists, the idea of saying hello and joining a stranger on their porch is unfathomable. But this type of interaction is not only acceptable but welcomed in Central Vietnam. During my short visit, I was offered refreshments, shown the interior of their home, and allowed to make a portrait of one of the most beautiful souls I have ever encountered,” Faulk says as he recounts a story from his trip.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 4

Kids can enjoy the vast countryside as one large playground.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 5

A lagoon covers colourful tiles.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 6

“Beauty appears in different forms. A peaceful coastline or a woman with a golden fleck in the corner of her eye, the curvature of a noodle swimming in a bowl of pho, the bustle of collective humanity, or even someone’s somber moment of vulnerability—I see beauty in all of these things,” the photographer details in his article.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 7
 

“When I am not on assignment, I rarely set out with my camera to photograph anything in particular and allow my mind and eyes to wander,” he says.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 8

A vendor working in a market in the ancient town of Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage Site.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 9

Cao Lau is a popular dish in Central Vietnam.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 10

A snap of a Vietnamese breakfast. Andrew Faulk says if he has the chance to return to the outskirts of Hoi An, he would walk through the lush rice paddies, sit with locals, enjoy inexpensive Cao Lau, and explore the nearby mysterious ruins of My Son, a cluster of temples built by the Kingdom of Champa between the 4th and 14th centuries.

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 11

Basket-making taking place on the outskirts of Hoi An

central vietnam’s beauty grabs travel + leisure headlines hinh 12

In Hue, the nation’s iconic plastic stools await the arrival of customers.

Travel + Leisure/VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

HCM City will step up tourism links with the five south-eastern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai to enable travel firms to develop more products and expand their markets,

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

It's the fifth day of the fifth lunar month this week and Vietnamese families are preparing homemade goodies to detox in the traditional way.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists

Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

A tourism demand stimulus alliance will be set up which will cut tour and service fees by 50 percent while ensuring high quality and safety, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, chair of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Google Maps and some sticky situations
Google Maps and some sticky situations
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 