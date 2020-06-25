Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles

 
 
25/06/2020    20:41 GMT+7

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 1

Whilst pho has become international renowned, there is still plenty more to Vietnam's diverse noodle scene. Indeed, a bowl of Bun Rieu, a crab-based vermicelli soup, comes in a slightly thicker form than mien and is noted for its slippery texture and mild fragrance.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 2

In Vietnam, rice stick noodles, also known as bun, are often served cold alongside grilled meat, herbs, and a diluted vinegary fish sauce as a salad.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 3

A feature of the ancient Vietnamese town of Hoi An, Cao Lau is a noodle soup dish consisting of slices of barbecue pork, French-influenced fried croutons, and a unique variety of rice noodles.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 4

This ubiquitous Hoi An noodle dish serves as a fantastic symbol of the ancient Vietnamese town's rich and diverse history.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 5

Hugely popular in Sri Lanka and in parts of South India, idiyappam, also known as string hoppers, are a version of rice noodles that are sometimes made by using coconut milk instead of water.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 6
 

Tsukemen, a Japanese ramen dish, sees noodles dipped in a separate bowl of soup.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 7

The Japanese believe that udon can serve to warm the stomach of the eater and are great to have before or after a serving of sashimi or sushi. Made from wheat flour, water, and a sprinkle of salt, the origin of these simple noodles is one of the biggest provincial debates in Japan.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 8

Oil noodles are mainly used in many popular fried noodle dishes. Indeed, there is nothing better than a bowl of hot spicy yellow noodles, either in soup or in a stir-fry, on a cold day. This can be said about the noodles used in the popular fried dish mee goreng in Malaysia, called mie goreng in Indonesia, which are accompanied by a huge amount of herbs, seafood, meat, vegetables, chili and, occasionally, eggs.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 9

Cold noodles, or naengmyeon, is a specialty in both the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea. Served in a cold and slightly acidic beef and radish broth, naengmyeon is a refreshing and crisp dish to enjoy in the summer.

cnn names bun rieu and cao lau among best asian noodles hinh 10

Often confused with the similarly shaped rice vermicelli, glass noodles are made of green bean starch, therefore, they're sometimes called mung bean noodles, tapioca, or arrowroot starch. These transparent noodles can be found in dishes across Asia from Tibet to the Philippines.

CNN Travel/VOV

 
 

