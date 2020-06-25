CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Whilst pho has become international renowned, there is still plenty more to Vietnam's diverse noodle scene. Indeed, a bowl of Bun Rieu, a crab-based vermicelli soup, comes in a slightly thicker form than mien and is noted for its slippery texture and mild fragrance.

In Vietnam, rice stick noodles, also known as bun, are often served cold alongside grilled meat, herbs, and a diluted vinegary fish sauce as a salad.

A feature of the ancient Vietnamese town of Hoi An, Cao Lau is a noodle soup dish consisting of slices of barbecue pork, French-influenced fried croutons, and a unique variety of rice noodles.

This ubiquitous Hoi An noodle dish serves as a fantastic symbol of the ancient Vietnamese town's rich and diverse history.

Hugely popular in Sri Lanka and in parts of South India, idiyappam, also known as string hoppers, are a version of rice noodles that are sometimes made by using coconut milk instead of water.

Tsukemen, a Japanese ramen dish, sees noodles dipped in a separate bowl of soup.

The Japanese believe that udon can serve to warm the stomach of the eater and are great to have before or after a serving of sashimi or sushi. Made from wheat flour, water, and a sprinkle of salt, the origin of these simple noodles is one of the biggest provincial debates in Japan.

Oil noodles are mainly used in many popular fried noodle dishes. Indeed, there is nothing better than a bowl of hot spicy yellow noodles, either in soup or in a stir-fry, on a cold day. This can be said about the noodles used in the popular fried dish mee goreng in Malaysia, called mie goreng in Indonesia, which are accompanied by a huge amount of herbs, seafood, meat, vegetables, chili and, occasionally, eggs.

Cold noodles, or naengmyeon, is a specialty in both the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea. Served in a cold and slightly acidic beef and radish broth, naengmyeon is a refreshing and crisp dish to enjoy in the summer.

Often confused with the similarly shaped rice vermicelli, glass noodles are made of green bean starch, therefore, they're sometimes called mung bean noodles, tapioca, or arrowroot starch. These transparent noodles can be found in dishes across Asia from Tibet to the Philippines.

CNN Travel/VOV