Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau decided to temporarily closed Côn Đảo Island, a popular tourist attraction, to visitors starting Tuesday.

The move is a precautionary measure to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

The island, which is far from mainland Viet Nam, has limited health personnel and facilities.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau people’s committee advised islanders to avoid non-essential travel in and out of Con Dao while local authorities have requested residents who want to travel off the island must fill in health declaration forms.

People who fail to comply with the rules will be strictly punished. The province has also arranged for hotels to become concentrated quarantine areas when necessary.

Earlier, some domestic and foreign tourists visiting Con Dao had close contact with people infected with COVID-19 and had to be isolated on the island from the beginning of this month.

The island welcomes about 3,000 domestic and foreign visitors every day. — VNS