09/07/2020 11:26:17 (GMT +7)
COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half

09/07/2020    11:24 GMT+7

The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.

COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half hinh anh 1

Ha Long Bay 

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), domestic tourists also fell in number, by nearly 50 percent to 23 million. Average occupancy at lodging facilities was about 20 percent.

Tourism revenue was estimated to have tumbled 48 percent year-on-year to 176.8 trillion VND (7.6 billion USD).

VNAT reported that the pandemic forced 95 percent of travel companies nationwide to cease operations during the first half, with a large number of people losing their jobs as a result.

To give the sector a much-needed boost, at the beginning of May the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam” campaign, which has been very much welcomed by localities and companies around the country.

 

Two months on, the number of domestic flights has recovered while a number of new routes have been launched. Occupancy has increased to 50-60 percent on weekdays and to 80-90 percent on weekends. The number of domestic travellers in June totalled 7 million, a 2.3-fold rise against May.

At a conference reviewing the sector’s performance in the first half, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien urged the implementation of drastic measures to stimulate domestic tourism.

He also required that VNAT make preparation to resume international tourism activities once this is allowed./.VNA

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

 
 


TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.

TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Two of the nation’s leading tourist destinations, Sa Pa and Ninh Binh, have been listed among 14 up-and-coming destinations across Asia to visit this year, according to travel magazine Trips to Discover.

TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

TRAVELicon  08/07/2020 

Seventy-five days have now passed since Vietnam reported any community transmission of COVID-19. It’s been an unusual year for students, with schools closed and classes held online. 

TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Flavoring green tea with lotus scent is a manual process and no chemicals are allowed.

TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Grilled chicken in bamboo tube, minced pork grilled in dong leaves, and purple sticky rice are must-try dishes in Vietnam's northwestern region.

TRAVELicon  07/07/2020 

Natural rock pools that are situated next to the sea and are surrounded by magnificent cliffs nearby boast a pristine beauty and are fast becoming a popular tourist attraction.

TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Many directors believe that Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has the potential to become a film studio, as the locality is able to provide an attractive destination for filmmakers to use in the future.

TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Fun Island is one of the few places in Nha Trang city that is able to maintain its pristine beauty and peaceful atmosphere, quickly developing into a popular new tourist attraction this summer.

TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.

TRAVELicon  06/07/2020 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Compared with other provinces in the Mekong Delta, An Giang has extremely special geographic characteristics, with the spectacular That Son Mountain springing up in an endless paddy field. 

TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been a luring destination to tourists and scientists and has been nominated for listing in the Global Geoparks Network by UNESCO.

TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

TRAVELicon  05/07/2020 

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

