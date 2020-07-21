Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Crowds in Sa Pa thrilled by local horse race

22/07/2020    12:46 GMT+7

The third version of the Fansipan horse race has got underway in the resort town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, with a large number of local people and tourists in attendance to enjoy the exciting event.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 1

A total of 30 horses from Bac Ha and Si Ma Cai districts in Lao Cai province and nearby localities take part in the race, doubling the previous two events' figures.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 2

The race, the largest of its kind so far, has been organised by Sun World Fansipan Legend, with the aim of stimulating tourism demand following the recent novel coronavirus epidemic.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 3

A street march takes place ahead of the start of the horse race.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 4

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 5

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 6

The event officially started on July 16 and is scheduled to last for 10 days, making it the longest held so far.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 7

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 8

The start of the race initiates a thrilling and exciting atmosphere for viewers to enjoy.

 
crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 9

Racers compete over a total length of 1,400 metres, and the winner is awarded VND10 million.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 10

The occasion is free for all local residents and tourists.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 11

The horse race is set to last until July 26.

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 12

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 13

crowds in sa pa thrilled by local horse race hinh 14

VOV

