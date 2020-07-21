Crowds in Sa Pa thrilled by local horse race

The third version of the Fansipan horse race has got underway in the resort town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, with a large number of local people and tourists in attendance to enjoy the exciting event.

A total of 30 horses from Bac Ha and Si Ma Cai districts in Lao Cai province and nearby localities take part in the race, doubling the previous two events' figures.

The race, the largest of its kind so far, has been organised by Sun World Fansipan Legend, with the aim of stimulating tourism demand following the recent novel coronavirus epidemic.

A street march takes place ahead of the start of the horse race.

The event officially started on July 16 and is scheduled to last for 10 days, making it the longest held so far.

The start of the race initiates a thrilling and exciting atmosphere for viewers to enjoy.

Racers compete over a total length of 1,400 metres, and the winner is awarded VND10 million.

The occasion is free for all local residents and tourists.

The horse race is set to last until July 26.

VOV

