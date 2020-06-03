Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Hoi An’s old quarter is a hugely popular destination among both local and foreign tourists due to the site’s charming beauty

After reopening their doors to visitors following the end of social distancing during the COVID-19 epidemic, Hoi An has slowly becoming more bustling, gradually returning to its former self

Despite the boost in visitor numbers, the vast majority of tourists to Hoi An are made up of locals.

Amid complicated developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, foreign visitors are not permitted to enter the country, resulting in an overall decline in business with plenty of shops around the old quarter remaining closed.

Several streets around the town such as Tran Phu, Nguyen Thai Hoc, and Bach Dang are quiet in comparison to how they had been before the pandemic hit

Bustling life in the ancient town of Hoi An gradually returns to normal after being severely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic

These days, Ba Mu pagoda is proving to be a popular check-in point for guests

Restaurants based in Hoi An’s traditional markets remain sparse in terms of visitor numbers

With the reemergence of bustling life, the evenings begin to see tourists flood the town’s ancient streets

VOV