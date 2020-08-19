Cu Lao Cham through the lens of Greek adventurer

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, is a small archipelago situated off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. It emerges as a popular destination among adventure lovers due to its pristine and romantic beauty.

Panagiotis Papadopoulos, a tourist from Greece, shares his amazement at the beauty of Cu Lao Cham through a range of photographs which feature different aspects of the archipelago. In the photo, a wharf can be seen in the late evening.

A number of small boats are located close to the shore.

Hon Tai, also known as Tai island, as seen from Bim beach

Many of the pristine beaches situated throughout the archipelago are surrounded by jungles.

Visitors can enjoy the splendor of the beach at night.

Blue seas combined with white sand beaches and coconut trees create a beautiful picture for guests to enjoy. Taking in the fresh air of Cu Lao Cham archipelago is a good suggestion for those looking for a weekend getaway.

The Cham islands look very romantic at sunset.

A white sand beach is left empty, creating a tranquil beauty.

The islands have temporarily suspended receiving visitors amid COVID-19 fears