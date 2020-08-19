Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 14:12:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Cu Lao Cham through the lens of Greek adventurer

25/08/2020    13:01 GMT+7

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, is a small archipelago situated off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. It emerges as a popular destination among adventure lovers due to its pristine and romantic beauty.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 1

Panagiotis Papadopoulos, a tourist from Greece, shares his amazement at the beauty of Cu Lao Cham through a range of photographs which feature different aspects of the archipelago. In the photo, a wharf can be seen in the late evening.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 2

A number of small boats are located close to the shore.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 3

Hon Tai, also known as Tai island, as seen from Bim beach

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 4

Many of the pristine beaches situated throughout the archipelago are surrounded by jungles.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 5
 

Visitors can enjoy the splendor of the beach at night.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 6

Blue seas combined with white sand beaches and coconut trees create a beautiful picture for guests to enjoy. Taking in the fresh air of Cu Lao Cham archipelago is a good suggestion for those looking for a weekend getaway.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 7

The Cham islands look very romantic at sunset.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 8

A white sand beach is left empty, creating a tranquil beauty.

cu lao cham through the lens of greek adventurer hinh 9

The islands have temporarily suspended receiving visitors amid COVID-19 fears

 
 

Other News

.
Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City’s forest
Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City’s forest
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Can Gio Mangrove Forest, which is some 50 kilometres away from the HCM City’s centre, is home to a kingdom of around 1,500 monkeys.

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites
Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

Hanoi plans to provide free Wi-Fi at all tourist sites in four districts and one town in the city.

Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19
Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s tourism market had not fully recovered from the first wave of COVID-19 before the second outbreak then erupted and hit tour guides hard, especially freelance guides. 

Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Every time tourists come to Tra Su cajuput forest, they all admire the wonderful landscape that nature has bestowed to this area. 

The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Though not as busy as Sa Pa Market or Bac Ha Market, Can Cau Market in Si Ma Cai District, the northern province of Lao Cai, has its own unique features that have existed for hundreds of years among locals.

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Crab noodle soup is a well-known specialty of the northern port city of Haiphong. Its intriguing flavor will win the heart of food lovers.

The natural taste of Thai
The natural taste of Thai
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

After checking-in at an eco-friendly retreat in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve in north-central Thanh Hoa province last week, I began to look for some local food nearby.

An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in Hoa Thanh commune of Yen Thanh district in the central province of Nghe An, historic Ca Temple is a site famous for both its architectural value and its historical relevance.

The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Not only Hanoi, the northern region of Vietnam also has many impressive destinations for foreign visitors such as terraced fields or beautiful bays.

Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the northwestern edge of Lao Cai Province's Bat Xat District, the Y Ty highlands are more than 2,000m above sea level, which gives it a mild climate all year round,

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Dao Rua, known as Turtle island, and Dao Khi, known as Monkey island, are among some of the famous tourist spots across the country that have both a beautiful landscape and unique names.

Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Streets in Hoi An Town, which are often crowded with tourists, particularly at weekends, are deserted during this time when social distancing regulations are being imposed as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. 

When vendors take to Hanoi streets
When vendors take to Hanoi streets
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Street vendors working throughout Hanoi have become one of the unique aspects that adds to the beauty of the capital.

Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Chive noodle soup is popular in not only Phu Yen Province but also the central region due to its great taste which will make diners unforgettable.

Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

The Ninh Van ancient stone carving village in the northern province of Ninh Binh provides a wide variety of handicraft products domestically and abroad. 

Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

Though its appearance may be unappetising, beef offal stew is a popular dish and a specialty of HCM City's District 4 due to its creamy soup and soft texture.

The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
TRAVELicon  18/08/2020 

Of the 33 islands that are home to the bird nest industry in Khanh Hoa Province, Hon Noi in Nha Trang City is the only one open for tourists, for five months a year. 

Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
TRAVELicon  17/08/2020 

110 kilometers from Tuyen Quang city, the Na Hang eco-tourism area has emerged as a tourist destination popular for its unspoiled beauty and unique ethnic culture.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 