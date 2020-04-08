Da Bia village in Hoa Binh province is a perfect venue for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and authentic indigenous culture.
Untouched natural scenery, homestay in old stilt houses, and simple but delicious food of the Muong Ao Ta are among irresistible charms for visitors to Da Bia.
Lying on the side of Hoa Binh lake, Da Bia village boasts beautiful scenery (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Panoramic view of Da Bia village from above (Photo: VNP/VNA)
On the boat to Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A boat in Hoa Binh lake takes tourists to Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors are excited when they come to Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A traditional stilt house in Da Bia village used as a homestay for tourists (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A corner in Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists from the Republic of Korea learn about the culture and history of Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
There are four homestays in Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Inside a homestay in Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Kayaking on Hoa Binh lake in Da Bia village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Self-service shopping draws visitors’ attention (Photo: VNP/VNA)
