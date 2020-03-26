Da Nang pours money to develop tourism in ancient village

Central Da Nang's People's Committee will invest VNĐ46 billion (more than US$1.9 million) into Nam O Village to develop community tourism, according to the committee's report.

Nam O Reef is one of the natural landscapes in Da Nang to lure tourists. — Photo baodanang.com

The total capital mobilised from the city will total VNĐ10.7 billion, and the remainder will be from businesses and investors.

The project aims to exploit the advantages and potential of local tourism resources to create new tourism products and diversify services.

Under the project, cultural heritage will be preserved focusing on fishing villages' products. This will create favourable conditions for local people to promote community-based tourism.

Nam Ô fish sauce village is the only one in Đà Nẵng City to make traditional fish sauce. Photo pullman-danang.com

Located on the foot of Hải Vân Pass, Nam Ô is a fishing village with 700 year-history in Hòa Hiệp Ward, Liên Chiểu District. For hundreds of years, the village has been the only one in Đà Nẵng City to retain the characteristics of an ancient fishing village.

Tourism spots such as Ngư Ông Tomb, Bà Liễu Hạnh Temple, square well and Xuân Dương Communal House are treasures of culture, history and religion to attract tourists. — VNS