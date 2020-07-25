Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

In addition to popular tourist sites including Mang Lang Church, Da Dia Reef, and Nhan Tower, Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay also offer interesting experiences for vacationers to the locality.

Located 40 km to the south of Tuy Hoa City, Dai Lanh Cape boasts pristine natural beauty.

Also known as Dien Cape, Dai Lanh cape is the first place in the country where the sun rises.

Deep blue beaches meet the clear blue sky.

Visitors should not miss visiting Mon Beach, which is located behind Dai Lanh Lighthouse.

Built in 1890, Dai Lanh Lighthouse is visible from a distance up to 27 nautical miles.

The lighthouse measures 26.5 metres in height and rises 110 metres above sea level.

A view seen from the top of the lighthouse

Situated at the edge of Ca Pass, Vung Ro Bay is a natural boundary on the sea between the provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa.

The bay is surrounded by high mountains like Deo Ca and Hon Ba, and Da Bia.

Visitors to the bay can taste fresh sea food such as crabs, snails, and lobsters.

Nhan Dan