Dai Yem waterfalls in Moc Chau

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.
Dai Yem waterfall is a tourist attraction in Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La (Photo: Nam Nguyen/Vietnamplus)
The name Dai Yem is derived from a story about the brassiere of the girl who saved a boy from the flood (Photo: Nam Nguyen/Vietnamplus)
The waterfall has a height of 100m, divided into two branches. One branch has up to nine floors (standing for nine steps of love in the legend) and another five floors (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
The two branches are located about 200 meters from each other. Between the two branches is flat ground, favourable for visitors to take photos (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
The waterfall is associated with the legend about the pink blouse of a girl that saved a boy from the floodwaters (Photo: Nam Nguyen/ Vietnamplus)
The Dai Yem Waterfall looks most stunning during the rainy season from April to September every year, when the 70-meter-wide fall gushes down its slope, looking a dazzling white and imposingly dramatic and poetic (Photo: Nam Nguyen/Vietnamplus)
