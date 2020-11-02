Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 15:33:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021

03/11/2020    14:22 GMT+7

In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees, 

an important policy aimed at stimulating tourism following the heavy impact the Covid-19 outbreak has had on the city’s economic development, especially tourism.

Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021
Guests visit the Danang City Museum of Cham Sculpture before the Covid-19 outbreak. In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees – Photo: The courtesy of the museum

Once in place, tourists, domestic and international alike, will be able to visit the Marble Mounts, the Danang Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Cham Sculpture for free from January 1 to June 30, 2021. In the other six months, visitors will receive a 50% discount on their entrance fees.

Reportedly, the city collects some VND100 billion in entrance fees at various attractions every year.

This was suggested by the Department of Tourism and mentioned in the Department of Finance's proposal.

At the recent October regular meeting of the municipal People’s Committee, most of the delegates agreed with the proposal and are now awaiting the city’s People’s Council's approval, which will be given at its meeting later this year.

In another development, the Danang Tourism Promotion Center (under the municipal Department of Tourism) has been organizing webinars with the participation of partners from key international markets that hope to recover as early as 2021.

 

“While focusing on attracting domestic tourists to partly help Danang’s tourism overcome challenges, we keep connecting with international markets through various webinars and communications, reminding them that the city is safe for travel. We expect international tourist arrivals to resume from Q2 of 2021,” said Mai Thi Thanh Hai, the center’s deputy director.

The markets are inclusive of Southeast Asia (Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore) and Northeast Asia (Taiwan, Japan and South Korea).

Besides, Danang will keep promoting itself as a safe destination with the “Safe tourism for your health” message.

In the first 10 months of this year, Danang’s accommodation establishments served more than two million tourists, down 65.8% year-on-year. The total revenue from accommodation and catering services was estimated at VND10,577 billion, down 38.1% year-on-year. SGT

Nhan Tam

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New normal” for tourism industry

“New normal” for tourism industry

It would be a great challenge for the tourism industry if it does not adapt to the “new normal,” the way to cope with long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
Green tourist destinations in Tay Ninh
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Dau Tieng Reservoir, Lo Go Xa Mat National Park, the wild grape garden at the foot of Ba Den Mountain and Ma Thien Lanh Valley are ideal destinations for travelers who want to enjoy a green tour of Tay Ninh Province.

Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.

Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
Experiencing life of western farmers in Tram Chim National Park
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Besides contemplating the beauty of nature in Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap Province, visitors to the park can also experience a day in life of farmers in the west of Vietnam.

Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
Unmissable tourist attractions in Phan Rang city
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Phan Rang city in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is a popular spot among tourists as visitors are able to enjoy themselves amid pristine beach and an array of beautiful natural scenery.

Y Ty’s calm beauty
Y Ty’s calm beauty
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Y Ty is a commune in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province, that is considered the beauty of a fairy who just woke up in the mountains and forests of the Northwest. 

Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
Vietnam’s 10 traditional cakes with odd names
TRAVELicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam is a country known for its diverse cuisines. 

Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
Number of foreign visitors to Vietnam increases by 7.6 percent in October
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

In October alone, the number of international tourists to Vietnam was up 7.6 percent from the previous month and down 99.1 percent from the same period last year due to the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
New community-based tourist site opens on Ho Islet in Mekong Delta
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

A new community-based tourist site on Con Ho (Ho Islet) in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has opened as part of an effort to diversify tourism products in the province.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  9 giờ trước 

Dam San Music, Dancing and Singing Theatre in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai recently hosted the water source worship ceremony for Jrai ethnicity locals in Krêl Village, Krêl Commune, Duc Co District.

Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
Women’s voices heard as tourism given lift
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Painter Do Duc, 75, is no newcomer to Vietnam’s northwest.

Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
Vietnam named among world’s top 10 locations for cycling enthusiasts
TRAVELicon  01/11/2020 

Vietnam has been ranked in the ninth place among 10 terrific locations around the world for cycling enthusiasts in an article published in early October by MapQuest, an American free online web mapping service.

Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
Vietnamese travelers shift to exploratory tours in post Covid-19: Google
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Flexible booking is also one of the top deciding factors for Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Vietnamese travelers when it comes to the booking process in the present time, aside from price and safety.

Seafood market in the morning
Seafood market in the morning
TRAVELicon  31/10/2020 

Hai Hau - a coastal district in Nam Dinh Province - boasts a 32-kilometer coastline, which provides livelihood for the majority of local households.

Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
Tour tells moving stories about Vietnamese female revolutionaries
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

A new tour of exploring Hoa Lo Prison has been launched every weekend since October to honour female revolutionaries whose sacrifice contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution.

Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
Charming nature and culture in Tay Giang
TRAVELicon  30/10/2020 

Trekking to po mu (Fokienia) forest, admiring terraced rice fields embraced by zig zag streams, talking with friendly Co Tu ethnic people are some of the unforgettable experiences after my two-day trip to Tay Giang in Quang Nam Province.

Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
Unique Halloween pumpkin garden opens in Da Lat city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

A special garden featuring pumpkins of various shapes that cost several billions of VND has become the latest hot tourist attraction of Da Lat, with the event being held to mark Halloween celebrations.

Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. 

Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

Not many people have heard about Van Chai Village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa Province.

Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
Blossoming daisies charm Hanoians
TRAVELicon  29/10/2020 

When millions of ox-eye daisies erupt in Vietnam's capital, it must mean winter is coming. Hanoians are flocking to daisy gardens to capture the moment.

Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
Bucket list experiences for tourists visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  28/10/2020 

Travel website The Culture Trip has released a bucket list of experiences tourists must enjoy when visiting the nation, with Vietnam featuring a thousand-year-old history and a diverse range of culture.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 