Da Nang to offer free admission at cultural attractions in 2021

In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees,

an important policy aimed at stimulating tourism following the heavy impact the Covid-19 outbreak has had on the city’s economic development, especially tourism.

Guests visit the Danang City Museum of Cham Sculpture before the Covid-19 outbreak. In the first six months of 2021, some tourist attractions in the central city of Danang will waive off admission fees – Photo: The courtesy of the museum

Once in place, tourists, domestic and international alike, will be able to visit the Marble Mounts, the Danang Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Cham Sculpture for free from January 1 to June 30, 2021. In the other six months, visitors will receive a 50% discount on their entrance fees.

Reportedly, the city collects some VND100 billion in entrance fees at various attractions every year.

This was suggested by the Department of Tourism and mentioned in the Department of Finance's proposal.

At the recent October regular meeting of the municipal People’s Committee, most of the delegates agreed with the proposal and are now awaiting the city’s People’s Council's approval, which will be given at its meeting later this year.

In another development, the Danang Tourism Promotion Center (under the municipal Department of Tourism) has been organizing webinars with the participation of partners from key international markets that hope to recover as early as 2021.

“While focusing on attracting domestic tourists to partly help Danang’s tourism overcome challenges, we keep connecting with international markets through various webinars and communications, reminding them that the city is safe for travel. We expect international tourist arrivals to resume from Q2 of 2021,” said Mai Thi Thanh Hai, the center’s deputy director.

The markets are inclusive of Southeast Asia (Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore) and Northeast Asia (Taiwan, Japan and South Korea).

Besides, Danang will keep promoting itself as a safe destination with the “Safe tourism for your health” message.

In the first 10 months of this year, Danang’s accommodation establishments served more than two million tourists, down 65.8% year-on-year. The total revenue from accommodation and catering services was estimated at VND10,577 billion, down 38.1% year-on-year. SGT

Nhan Tam

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.