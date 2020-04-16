Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh

 
 
17/04/2020    14:59 GMT+7

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh

The name Dich Long literally means sound of flute (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


It was listed among three most beautiful caves in Vietnam by King Minh Mang (1791-1841) (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Dich Long cave is divided into three areas: an in-cave pagoda, Dark cave and Light cave (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Dark cave is home to a countless number of impressive stalactites and stalagmites (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Beautiful stalactites and stalagmites in Dark cave (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Inside Dark cave (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Dark cave is home to a countless number of impressive stalactites and stalagmites (Photo: VNA)

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Beautiful stalactites and stalagmites in Dark cave (Photo: VNA)

 
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh


Entrance to Light cave impresses visitors with a nearly one-tonne bell from the Nguyen Dynasty hung at its eight-metre natural dome and two giant statues of Guardians (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign tourists

Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign tourists

A bear sanctuary in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh has become an attractive destination for tourists, especially foreigners.

Discovering Am Tien Cave in Ninh Binh

Discovering Am Tien Cave in Ninh Binh

Coming to Ninh Bình, in addition to famous familiar places such as Tam Coc - Bich Dong, Bai Dinh Pagoda, Mua Cave, Trang An Landscape Complex, the Am Tien Cave has also been an emerging tourist destination for about three years.

Ninh Binh's time to shine

Ninh Binh's time to shine

The magnificent province of Ninh Binh, home to winding water flows among beautiful karsts, rice fields and lotus swamps, the natural studio for the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island is now back in the national spotlight.

 
 

.
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
TRAVELicon  8 giờ trước 

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hanoi such as Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Ly Club Restaurant.

Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

More than 20,000 staff at hotels and tourist accommodations in Ho Chi Minh City were laid off or put on unpaid leave in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the municipal Department of Tourism.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Bui Thi Hong Ngoc takes a fairytale trip in search of the Aurora in Teriberka, a town poised on the shores of the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is literally on the edge of the mainland from where it's only water all the way to the North Pole.

Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Renowned travel website Stars Insider has named a small site in UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay as one of the most incredible floating villages in the world.

Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

With mighty mangrove forests, unique floating markets and cultural destinations, An Giang Province is a beautiful place to visit during the rainy season, which will come next month.

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.

Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

The central town of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$0.50.

Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Bamboo Airways will resume domestic flights from April 16 when the Prime Minister’s social distance order is scheduled to be lifted.

Vietnamese cuisine named among Top 10 healthiest in the world
Vietnamese cuisine named among Top 10 healthiest in the world
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnamese food has been listed among the 10 healthiest cuisines globally by UK travel website The Culture Trip.

Play with alpacas and turtles at coffee shop in HCM City
Play with alpacas and turtles at coffee shop in HCM City
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

The Pet Coffee Garden is one of the best places in HCM City for animal lovers who want to play with special pets such as alpacas and turtles.

Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
Visit 10 dream destinations around the world without leaving home
TRAVELicon  12/04/2020 

If your travel plans have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic, don’t worry. 

