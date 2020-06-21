Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 08:05:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi

 
 
24/06/2020    07:03 GMT+7

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

discovering must-go bars and pubs in hanoi hinh 0
Polite Pub

Only two decades ago, bars and pubs in Hanoi were rarely seen. But today, hundreds are open.

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, all in chilling or vibrating ambiance, each contributes to the diverse color of the night life in the city.

Polite Pub - 5B Bao Khanh, Hoan Kiem Dist.

Although bars and cafes are mushrooming everywhere in Hanoi, Polite, one the oldest pubs in the city, is still beating most of the others in terms of  familiarity, thanks to it’s posh style. 

The pub was rearranged in a typical bar of  the early 20th century. In fact, it reminds the bar of Rick Blaine in the classic movie Casablanca. Black and white pictures on the wall and vintage movies played on the TV right at the entrance and 1950-1960s’ music adds more classic touch to the place. 

Particularly, the menu is unique. The wide range of cocktails is offered following a timeline of  the cocktail history with a brief introduction and components of each. Along with basic and popular drinks, craft cocktails are also provided, inspired from celebrities of the 20th century like The Tramp (Charlie Chaplin), Churchill, Hemingway, and Scot & Zeda… 

A diversified selection of American whiskey, brandy, wines and cigars are also available. 

discovering must-go bars and pubs in hanoi hinh 1
Polite Pub

Binh Minh Jazz Club - 1 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem Dist.

Binh Minh Jazz Club (behind the Opera House) is obviously the first choice for jazz lovers in Hanoi. It was the first jazz club to open in the capital, decades ago by Quyen Van Minh, a professional saxophonist and lecturer at the Hanoi Conservatory Music, out of his love for jazz and desire to popularize the music which is still sounding weird  to many Vietnamese. 

After moving to a smaller place that was closer to the city center, it now has more customers every night hearing spontaneous and inspiring jazz, especially at the weekends. 

Together with father-and-son live performances from Minh and Dac (Minh’s son), other local and international jazz artists also have been invited here regularly, making the place busy every night with improvised melodies of passionate artists and attentive audience.  

L’Apero Hanoi - 109 Trinh Cong Son, Tay Ho Dist.

discovering must-go bars and pubs in hanoi hinh 2
L’Apero

When you open the door of L’Apero, it takes you to a wine cellar. From the design of the bare-brick wall and ranges of bottles to the cozy atmosphere with a nice view over a small lake, it provides a cool chill out with the best wine all over the world. 

The menu offers wine only but they number in the hundreds, both red and white, from  countries famed for viniculture like France, Spain, Italy, the US, Chile, and Australia. The open music player allows guests to pick their favorite songs as they sip on their wine. 

It’s also become a popular venue for events like cocktail parties, birthday parties, and meetings, with seating for 15 to 50 people. Prices start at VND75,000 (US$3.2) per glass and VND300,000 (US$12.9) per bottle.

The Unicorn Pub - 2A Hang Than, Ba Dinh Dist

discovering must-go bars and pubs in hanoi hinh 3
 

About 5 minutes driving from the city’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake, Unicorn Pub is where it is whispered in the ear for a good cocktail. 

There is a selection of cocktails here, including unique ones invented by local creative bartenders based on the Vietnamese liquor and special ingredients or even a culture story, such as Pho cocktail for which  his bartender won the “Best Bartender in Vietnam” award in the country in 2012, Com (green rice flakes) cocktail – Vietnam’s best cocktail 2015, Omai (dried fruits) cocktail or Crazy Hanoi Traffic cocktail (secret mix). 

Every week, new cocktail recipes are invented and offered for free tasting to all guests, usually on Friday. There are live music shows of Jazz, Blues or Acoustic at the weekend, adding more flavor to the place. 

Docker Natura - 51/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho Dist.

discovering must-go bars and pubs in hanoi hinh 4

With a typical American style for its dark, decorous and varied themes, including billiard, music, lounge, pub, and somehow Vietnamese street style on the front, Dockers Natura is usually packed by both locals and expats living around the area. It is very animated at night with different kinds of live music, such as reggae, disco, house, techno, rock n roll, etc.

More interestingly, the audience could enjoy not only the shows performed by different international artists but also join them to perform or dance, bringing a spontaneous and lively atmosphere here. There are two pool tables, including one in the VIP room which is more private and quiet, perfect for pool fans. 

The lounge style outdoor in the front is for those who want more air and quieter. Together with popular drinks, the beer menu here is diverse , including some highlights of local beer, black draught Czech beer, Budweiser, Saint Omer, Bernard..., all in one for a good night.

Craft Beer Pub - 26 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem Dist.

Designed like an old French farm with a lot of wood furniture, Craft Beer Pub is like a spot to stop for relaxing with a beer. Located right in the city centre, it is one of a few places offering a wide range of beer, especially new craft beers on tap. 

The local ingredients combined with the Western formula and technique of beer brewery are used for special products favored by both the locals and internationals in recent years, such as Pasteur IPA, Barrett, Furbrew, C-Brewmaster, etc. 

Thanks to the large screen and comfortable nature-friendly space, it is also the familiar rendezvous for sport fans. Another plus is various kinds of burgers and fingers food offering all day and the buy one burger get one free every Thursday.

1900 Dancing Club - 8 Ta Hien, Hoan Kiem Dist.

discovering must-go bars and pubs in hanoi hinh 5

Ideally located in the centre of one of the most animated streets in the city’s heart, 1900 is a hotspot for young fans of electronic music and dancing. With the area that tripling other bars and pubs in the small zone, the bar features three major spaces. Sofas right behind the door is to sit, drink or smoke shisha in relax. 

Next to it is a big round bar for those who want to watch bartenders showing their skills and shake not only the mixture of drinks but also their body in the live deep, soulful and house music besides a big screen with light, like a professional dancer. It is where young hearts gather to follow the music beat on their steps with passion and fun. 

Meanwhile, those who prefer more chill could go to the second floor to leisurely sip their drink and get a view over the lively atmosphere below. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

 
 

Other News

.
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Van Hanh Zen monastery in Da Lat city is a cultural landmark that features bold Buddhist architecture. The monastery exhibits pictures and antiquities collected by its Most Venerable Abbot Thich Vien Thanh over the past three decades.

More localities to pilot double-decker buses
More localities to pilot double-decker buses
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The south-central coast province of Binh Thuan and the southern coast province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will launch double-decker bus services following a recent decision by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

An Giang launches new tourism campaign
An Giang launches new tourism campaign
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of An Giang has launched a new tourism campaign to attract domestic visitors.

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend
Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Street carnivals have been planned to be organised in the central city of Danang every weekend until the end of this year.

Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets
Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has lavished praise on Vietnam's “gorgeous” beaches and “insanely good food”, all of which serve to make Vietnam a great post-COVID-19 destination, 

Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
VIDEOicon  22/06/2020 

In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.

Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

A roadtrip of a lifetime
A roadtrip of a lifetime
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

A year on the road, 18 countries visited and 16,000 kilometres covered. As cycle rides go, you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum closes for annual maintenance
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
Ba Ria-Vung Tau through the lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

A number of foreign photographers have thrilled viewers by capturing several striking images from across the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Together in tourism
Together in tourism
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

It’s the watering season for the terraced fields in the mountains of Bac Ha District in the northern province of Lao Cai. 

Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
Da Lat among best cheese producers in Asia: CNN
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

CNN travel has posted an article claiming that Vietnam’s Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat is capable of producing some of the best cheese in all of Asia.

Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
Japan to ease travel curbs to four countries, including Vietnam
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on June 18 that Japan is in talks to make exceptions to its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to ease travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
Tien Giang man travels the world by motorbike
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Tran Dang Khoa, born in 1987 in Tien Giang Province, has returned to Vietnam after 1,111 days travelling the world on his motorbike.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 