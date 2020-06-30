Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Thanh Ha pottery village is situated approximately three km from the Old Quarter in Hoi An. Whilst its unique products are attractive, there are a lot of different spaces suitable to snap selfies.

Visitors can also enjoy the opportunity of honing their pottery technique in the village.

A brickyard sitting amid a vast rice field is a fresh destination that is proving highly popular with young people. The site is great in order to take photos amid the fresh air and beautiful scenery.

Visitors should not miss out on a trip to the array of coffee shops found in the city’s Old Quarter. The old style and quaint space allow guests to feel relaxed as they take a break from work.

A large wall featuring old letters serves as a background for nice photos taken in Hoi An.

Strolling around the ancient city’s Old Quarter early in the morning between 7am and 8am proves to be a wonderful experience for travelers.

Sampling some of the fine food and drink on offer from street vendors is an unmissable experience to enjoy during a visit to the city.

VOV/Zing

