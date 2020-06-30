Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies

 
 
02/07/2020    17:39 GMT+7

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 1

Thanh Ha pottery village is situated approximately three km from the Old Quarter in Hoi An. Whilst its unique products are attractive, there are a lot of different spaces suitable to snap selfies.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 2

Visitors can also enjoy the opportunity of honing their pottery technique in the village.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 3

A brickyard sitting amid a vast rice field is a fresh destination that is proving highly popular with young people. The site is great in order to take photos amid the fresh air and beautiful scenery.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 4

Visitors should not miss out on a trip to the array of coffee shops found in the city’s Old Quarter. The old style and quaint space allow guests to feel relaxed as they take a break from work.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 5
 

A large wall featuring old letters serves as a background for nice photos taken in Hoi An.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 6

Strolling around the ancient city’s Old Quarter early in the morning between 7am and 8am proves to be a wonderful experience for travelers.

discovering spots in hoi an perfect for taking amazing selfies hinh 7

Sampling some of the fine food and drink on offer from street vendors is an unmissable experience to enjoy during a visit to the city.

VOV/Zing

Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening

Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age

Hoi An tourism industry to restructure for post-COVID-19 age

Having benefited from heritage-based tourism over the past two decades, the ancient town of Hoi An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – should dramatically make its tourism products more ‘green’ and sustainable

 
 

