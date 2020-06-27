Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river

 
 
28/06/2020    12:29 GMT+7

Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 1

Located in Van Ha commune of Viet Yen district, Tho Ha village can be found approximately 45km from the centre of Hanoi. Due to its location next to the Cau River, visitors wishing to travel to Tho Ha village must do so by boat.

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 2

The gate to Tho Ha village features beautiful architecture that showcases the traditional culture of the Northern Delta region

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 3

The impressive sight of the Tho Ha temple represents a spiritual and cultural space of Vietnamese people, with several of the typical architectural styles dating back to the 16th century

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 4

During the 14th century, Tho Ha was renowned as one of the most famous pottery hubs for local people.

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 5

The walls around Tho Ha village have not been plastered with mortar, but instead are made from the fragments of pottery and jars, serving to create a unique characteristic for the village

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 6

 A small and narrow alley located in the heart of village is just wide enough for two people to walk through.

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 7

Indeed, small alleys are one of the unique cultural features of traditional villages in Vietnam.

 
discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 8

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 9

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 10

Once the pottery trade in Tho Ha declined, many of the local residents turned to making rice paper, an item which has become increasingly popular due to its quality and taste.

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 11

Local people work to dry racks of rice paper in the early morning.

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 12

The racks of rice paper are arranged both horizontally and vertically, ultimately creating incredibly beautiful scenery for the village

discovering tho ha ancient village beside cau river hinh 13

With plenty of ancient features and a rich cultural history, Tho Ha village regularly attracts plenty of researchers, in addition to both domestic and foreign tourists

VOV

 
 

