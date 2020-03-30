Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Transport green-lit the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Ha Noi and HCM City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bamboo Airways has just announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic and charter flights.

Domestic airlines are allowed to transport passengers with a frequency of one flight a day on certain routes, including Ha Noi-HCM City and vice versa, Ha Noi-Da Nang, Ha Noi-Phu Quoc and vice versa; HCM City-Da Nang, HCM City-Phu Quoc and vice versa.

The instruction, issued late on Sunday, is effective from midnight Sunday to April 15.

“In special cases when there is a need to transport passengers from local airports to Ha Noi and HCM City and vice versa, airlines may ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam’s permission in each specific case,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the CAAV has asked Vietnamese airlines to refund, change itinerary and extend flight validity for affected passengers without collecting any extra fees.

The ministry also asked airlines to strictly adhere to the Ministry of Health’s regulations on the isolation of foreign flight crews and mandatory electronic health declarations by passengers before boarding, as well as other preventive measures.

Airlines cut flights

Following the ministry’s request, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on Monday announced it would reduce the frequency of domestic flights.

It will operate one flight from Ha Noi to HCM City and vice versa, and one flight from Ha Noi and HCM City to Da Nang and Phu Quoc and vice versa to serve urgent needs.

Scheduled flights on three days (March 30, 31 and April 1) from Ha Noi to HCM City will depart at 9m and the HCM City-Ha Noi flight will take off at 14:00. On April 1, the plane departs HCM City to Ha Noi at 15:00. Flights on remaining routes will be adjusted flexibly.

On routes not listed above, planes will be grounded until further notice.

The airline will help affected passengers change flights and itineraries in accordance with the airline's regulations.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines announced from March 28, it would cut its 35 domestic routes to eight with about 10 per cent of total seats compared to normal plans. Crew members on all of its flights will be equipped with protective gears and tested for COVID-19.

Vietnam Airlines suspended international flights until April 30.

Following Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways has also announced it will reduce passenger transport services.

From March 28 to April 15, Bamboo Airways decided to make temporary adjustments for both regular flights and charter flights, including reducing the frequency of domestic flights and applying stringent medical standards on all flights.

The airline will suspend charter flights from abroad during the next two weeks. One-way flights departing Viet Nam (the return flight being empty) may still be considered with authorities’ permission. – VNS