Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

Parked planessitat Hà Nội's Nội Bài International Airport.

The Ministry of Transport sent a note to relevant authorities on Wednesday outlining changes that will be made for road, rail, sea and air travel thanks to the move to ease social distancing and downgrade Hà Nội from a high-risk to a medium-risk area for COVID-19.

From yesterday, up to 20 flights between Hà Nội and HCM City were back in service instead of six per day that were operated under the distancing order.

Flights from Hà Nội-Đà Nẵng and HCM City-Đà Nẵng have also increased from two to six per day.

Services from Hà Nội and HCM City to other localities and routes between localities are now allowed to operate one flight per day.

In terms of roads, chairmen of People’s Committees nationwide have been assigned to issue specific decisions on the transportation of passengers travelling within their provinces by means of public transport.

Inter-provincial transport via road would have resumed.

For inter-provincial buses, only 30 per cent have been allowed to resume services in medium-risk areas. The rate in low-risk areas is 50 per cent.

Those figures are the same for contract buses.

In terms of rail, Vietnam Railways has added three more passenger trains on the Hà Nội-HCM City route per day, and is operating an additional one on all other routes.

Passenger transport via waterway or sea is now at one trip per route per day.

The ministry has required transport units to be equipped with hand sanitiser, disinfectant and rubbish bins fitted with lids on all means of transportation.

Passengers are required to sit at least one metre from each other, while both passengers and train staff have to wear face masks during trips.

Passengers are being asked to fill in e-health declarations and have their body temperatures checked before boarding.

Preventive measures such as natural ventilation on vehicles and disinfectant spray in vehicles in being implemented.

Any passenger showing symptoms of a fever, cough or breathing problems is instructed to contact service staff or call the ministry’s hotline 1900 9095 for support. —VNS