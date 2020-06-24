Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Passengers at Noi Bai airport

Noi Bai caters to an average of 400-450 flights a day with more than 60,000 passengers. Most are domestic flights.

Based on plans from domestic carriers, flights are to increase by 20 percent in July against the end of June.



In order to better serve the growing demand, the airport’s management board has taken active measures to make it easier for passengers to complete procedures, including by maximising the number of check-in counters and security scanners.

Noi Bai airport recommends all passengers observe COVID-19 prevention regulations and instructions. VNA

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.