Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume

 
 
25/06/2020    11:19 GMT+7

Domestic services at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport have begun again and a spike in demand has been seen on weekends, according to a representative from the airport.

Domestic services at Noi Bai airport resume hinh anh 1

Passengers at Noi Bai airport 

Noi Bai caters to an average of 400-450 flights a day with more than 60,000 passengers. Most are domestic flights.

Based on plans from domestic carriers, flights are to increase by 20 percent in July against the end of June.

In order to better serve the growing demand, the airport’s management board has taken active measures to make it easier for passengers to complete procedures, including by maximising the number of check-in counters and security scanners.

 

Noi Bai airport recommends all passengers observe COVID-19 prevention regulations and instructions. VNA

Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
Hoa Lo prison set to launch unique night programme
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

The Management Board of the Hoa Lo Prison relic site have announced plans to start a unique programme aimed at providing tourists with a unique experience when learning about the colonial prison, with the scheme set to run from July 24.

Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
Vietnamese Banh Mi on a journey to conquer the world
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) has published an article detailing the journey of Vietnamese Banh Mi to conquer the world.

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
Rapid explosion in the domestic tourism arena
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists

Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
Tourism industry prepares for strong comeback
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

A tourism demand stimulus alliance will be set up which will cut tour and service fees by 50 percent while ensuring high quality and safety, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, chair of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Google Maps and some sticky situations
Google Maps and some sticky situations
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.

Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
Vietnamese food: Pyramid rice dumpling
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.

Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
Yen Island represents a gorgeous pearl in Nha Trang
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  24/06/2020 

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Vietnam's Northwestern region
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
Van Hanh Zen monastery preserves quartz crystal pictures, antiquities
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

Van Hanh Zen monastery in Da Lat city is a cultural landmark that features bold Buddhist architecture. The monastery exhibits pictures and antiquities collected by its Most Venerable Abbot Thich Vien Thanh over the past three decades.

More localities to pilot double-decker buses
More localities to pilot double-decker buses
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

The south-central coast province of Binh Thuan and the southern coast province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will launch double-decker bus services following a recent decision by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

An Giang launches new tourism campaign
An Giang launches new tourism campaign
TRAVELicon  23/06/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of An Giang has launched a new tourism campaign to attract domestic visitors.

Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  23/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend
Street carnivals to be held in Danang every weekend
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Street carnivals have been planned to be organised in the central city of Danang every weekend until the end of this year.

Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets
Vietnamese locations receive praise from international media outlets
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has lavished praise on Vietnam's “gorgeous” beaches and “insanely good food”, all of which serve to make Vietnam a great post-COVID-19 destination, 

Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
Ha Nam province launches new tourism offerings at Tam Chuc tourism site
VIDEOicon  22/06/2020 

In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.

Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
Stunning beauty of Nha Trang revealed through lens of Russian photographers
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.

Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
Vibrant atmosphere returns to Hoi An’s Old Quarter following re-opening
TRAVELicon  22/06/2020 

Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
Largest pagoda complex beckons tourists, pilgrims
TRAVELicon  20/06/2020 

Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.

