Domestic tourism gradually reopens

A cruise ship docked at Bach Dang Wharf in District 1, HCMC - PHOTO: MINH TUAN Many localities and travel firms confirmed their intentions to introduce multiple promotions to attract more domestic tourists. Some travel companies pointed out that travel demand is still low, but the domestic tourism market is recovering as travel restrictions have been relaxed. Once air routes are completely resumed, the number of tourists will surge. However, the domestic tourism market will see significant changes as tourists are still worried about the spread of Covid-19 and have lower budgets due to the long-lasting pandemic. Therefore, travel firms should offer suitable tourism products. According to Outbox Consulting, domestic travelers will be the saviors of the tourism market this summer. Since some social distancing measures are still being applied, including the restriction of large gatherings, travel firms should focus on individual guests and millennials instead of families and groups of guests and should avoid festivals. After the financial crisis in 2009, which resulted in a sharp drop in international arrivals, travel companies have paid more attention to domestic tourism. In recent years, the domestic tourism market has posted impressive growth, with 85 million domestic tourists recorded last year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism. Some localities and businesses have launched a number of special offers to attract domestic tourists. Vinpearl hotels and VinWonders theme parks are offering discounts of up to 50% for guests who book online between noon and 2 p.m. from now until May 2. The HCMC Tourism Association said it will offer 30%-40% discounts on full-package tours, while Fiditour has reopened its aviation services and transport center. Guests will enjoy service charge waivers when booking air tickets, hotel rooms and Free & Easy tours. SGT