Domestic tourists invited to summer in Quang Ninh

A wide range of activities will be organised to promote local tourism in the northern province of Quang Ninh this summer, with a grand gala in Ha Long city this weekend being the opening event.

The press conference held by the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee on May 12

At a press conference on May 12, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Huy Hau said the COVID-19 pandemic has discouraged many people from travelling, and the gala “Hello Summer Ha Long - Quang Ninh 2020” - the first in a series of tourism events in Quang Ninh this year - is to help encourage tourists to visit.

The gala is scheduled to take place at the FLC Ha Long International Convention Centre on the evening of May 16, with the participation of about 800 guests, and will be broadcast live on some TV and radio channels, he noted, adding that organisers will also carry out COVID-19 prevention measures.

A “One Commune, One Product (OCOP)” fair will kick off on the evening of May 15. Among the 350 booths at the show, 100 will introduce agricultural and OCOP products of Quang Ninh while the remainder will display goods from 27 other cities and provinces around Vietnam.

Director of the provincial Tourism Department Pham Ngoc Thuy said that as soon as the pandemic was brought under control, local authorities and businesses introduced measures to stimulate travel demand, such as cutting charges for sightseeing on Ha Long Bay and at the Yen Tu historical relic and landscape complex, reducing entry fees at the Sun World Ha Long Complex, and offering free bus services from Ha Long to Van Don for those arriving at or leaving from Van Don Airport.

He added that Quang Ninh is also launching a number of new tourism products, such as a Japanese-style hot spring site in Quang Hanh ward, Cam Pha city, and a public bathing beach in Hong Ha ward, Ha Long city. The two new destinations are set to open in June.

In the time to come, the province will hold tourism promotion drives in central and Mekong Delta localities and create video clips to promote its image at airports nationwide./.VNA