17/10/2020
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls

17/10/2020    09:06 GMT+7

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.

Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur Waterfall is situated in Kuop Hamlet, Dray Sap Commune, Krong Ana District, Dak Lak Province. Not very far away, visitors can walk across the red steel cable-stayed bridge and down another short forest road to reach Dray Sap Waterfall in Nam Ha Commune, Krong No District, Dak Nong Province. (Photo : VNA)
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
Dray Nur and Dray Sap are the two most beautiful waterfalls on the Serepok River. (Photo: VNA)
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
Legend has it that the Serepok River was just a winding stream in the jungle many years back in the past. At that time, a young man in Kuop Hamlet fell in love with a girl from another village across the river. (Photo: VNA)
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
However, the two families had had a feud so the two could not be together. The couple chose to commit suicide in the Serepok River so they could be together forever.. (Photo: VNA)
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
Feeling angry because of the villagers' selfishness, Giang (a God) created a storm and split the Serepok River into two streams, cutting the connection between the two villages. (Photo: VNA)
 
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
These two branches were named, the Krong Ana River (Female river) which forms the Dray Nur Waterfall, and the Krong Kno River (Male river) forming the Dray Sap Waterfall. Since then, Dray Nur and Dray Sap waterfalls are bound together in one stream. (Photo: VNA)
Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls

Dray Nur Waterfall has become a popular tourist destination. (Photo: VNA)

Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls

Foreign tourists explore the wild and majestic beauty of Dray Sap Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)

Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls
Tourists enjoy the water coming from the Dray Sap Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)

