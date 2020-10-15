Dray Nur & Dray Sap waterfalls

The land adjacent to the two provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong has two wild, magnificent and romantic waterfalls of the legendary Central Highlands. They are Dray Nur (Wife) and Dray Sap (Husband) waterfalls.
|Dray Nur Waterfall is situated in Kuop Hamlet, Dray Sap Commune, Krong Ana District, Dak Lak Province. Not very far away, visitors can walk across the red steel cable-stayed bridge and down another short forest road to reach Dray Sap Waterfall in Nam Ha Commune, Krong No District, Dak Nong Province. (Photo : VNA)
|Dray Nur and Dray Sap are the two most beautiful waterfalls on the Serepok River. (Photo: VNA)
|Legend has it that the Serepok River was just a winding stream in the jungle many years back in the past. At that time, a young man in Kuop Hamlet fell in love with a girl from another village across the river. (Photo: VNA)
|However, the two families had had a feud so the two could not be together. The couple chose to commit suicide in the Serepok River so they could be together forever.. (Photo: VNA)
|Feeling angry because of the villagers' selfishness, Giang (a God) created a storm and split the Serepok River into two streams, cutting the connection between the two villages. (Photo: VNA)
|These two branches were named, the Krong Ana River (Female river) which forms the Dray Nur Waterfall, and the Krong Kno River (Male river) forming the Dray Sap Waterfall. Since then, Dray Nur and Dray Sap waterfalls are bound together in one stream. (Photo: VNA)
Dray Nur Waterfall has become a popular tourist destination. (Photo: VNA)
Foreign tourists explore the wild and majestic beauty of Dray Sap Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)
|Tourists enjoy the water coming from the Dray Sap Waterfall. (Photo: VNA)
VNP
Ta Dung lake, Dray Nur waterfall, the Coffee museum, and Bien Ho Che, also known as Tea lake, are among the most popular destinations for visitors to enjoy when taking a trip to the Central Highlands region.
