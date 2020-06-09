Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines

The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.

Aircraft lands at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport.

According to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), the industry’s OTP rate averaged 97.1 percent from March 19 to April 18, with low-cost carrier Vietjet Air achieving the highest OTP among all domestic airlines, of 97.8 percent.

From April 19 to May 18, the average OTP was 96.4 percent, with Bamboo Airways reporting the highest rate, of 98.7 percent.

Insiders said these are the highest rates ever recorded but solely due to the fact that all Vietnamese carriers were forced to cut domestic flights and suspend most international flights to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Flight numbers fell sharply, putting less pressure on aviation infrastructure, which enabled carriers to depart and land in a punctual fashion.

Many domestic airports had been overloaded before the pandemic broke out, as they had to cater to hundreds of flights each day, exceeding their capacity.

Domestic airlines operated more than 326,000 flights last year with an OTP averaging 86.4 percent. Vietjet Air led the way in terms of flight numbers, with more than 139,000, followed by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, with over 119,000.

Domestic flights are gradually increasing as social distancing measures have been lifted.

Between April 19 and May 18, the number of flights conducted by Bamboo Airways was equal to 64 percent of the figure a year earlier - the highest among all local carriers.

It was followed by Vietnam Airlines with 33.6 percent and Vietjet Air with 30.8 percent./.VNA