Explore new community-based tourism in Tra Vinh

Chim (Bird) Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region.

Chim (Bird) Islet in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh is a new community-based tourism destination in the region. VNA/VNS Photo

Chim is a small islet on the Co Chien River. To get there, tourists need to board a ferry at Ba Tram ferry dock, also known as Phuong Vinh – Long Hung ferry dock, with motorbikes parked at a local’s house.

The Tra Vinh tourism department launched the Chim Islet community-based tourism site in Chau Thanh District in September last year.

Chim Islet has managed to preserve the bucolic integrity of the Mekong Delta countryside, with distinguishing features like small lodges roofed by coconut canopies, and big water jars in front of each house.

The islet is currently inhabited by 54 families with 214 members.

The islet also boasts varied snacks and food to please tourists. Each household serves a different dish, in compliance with official arrangements, to diversify the tourist experience.

Tourists can enjoy a full authentic meal from the traditional cooking crafts of Mekong Delta locals.

After the meal, they can take a ride around the islet, and sample special desserts like coconut cakes with apricot leaves or pineapple-leaf juice. VNS