Explore Ta Puong - hidden waterfall in central Vietnam

 
 
06/04/2020

Ta Puong Waterfall is one of Vietnam Central’s most impressive natural sights, with an unspoilt beauty.

It is located in Ta Puong Village, Huong Hoa District,  120km from Đông Hà Town of Quang Tri Province.

The waterfall is 30-35m hight, with large water flow, maintained throughout the year. Ta Puong waterfall majestically pours water all year, like  white silk.

A 20-minute walk further downstream leads you to another waterfall. Though lower at 10 meters, the second waterfall is wider than the first.

From afar, as locals describe, its cascading waters resemble the luscious hair of local girls. 

