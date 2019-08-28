Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020
Explore the first museum in southern Vietnam

 
 
08/04/2020

The HCM City Museum of History is located at Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1, set beside Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which were built by the French colonialists.

The museum opened in 1929 with the harmonious combination of French and Asiatic influences. Both the building and the surrounding gardens  give an exceptional escape from the bustling vibe of the city.

The museum itself has an area of 3,000 square meters and is divided into several rooms with 18 display spaces. All the rooms are connected with each other through the main hall.

One of the largest museums in the south, it has more than 40,000 artifacts from many countries and ethnic groups.

The displays consist of two main parts. The first exhibits artifacts of Vietnamese history dating from the prehistoric era to the end of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the country's last royal family; the other features the history of southern Viet Nam and some Asian countries.

The museum is open seven days a week and the entry fee is VNĐ30,000 (US$1.3). 

Some photos of the museum:

Bảo tàng đầu tiên ở Sài Gòn
Compiled by T. Van

Museum boosts preservation of national treasures

Museum boosts preservation of national treasures

Currently, 140 of 164 recognised national treasures are being preserved and displayed in museums nationwide, while the remainder are located in monuments and religious facilities. 

VN student uses modern technology to set up museum that ‘preserves the past’

VN student uses modern technology to set up museum that ‘preserves the past’

Applying modern technology to ‘turn time back’, an RMIT University student has created a unique 3D visual museum.

 
 

