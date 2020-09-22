Exploring Cha Loi cave

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/09/2020    07:32 GMT+7

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.

The cave is located at the foot of a limestone mountain in Cay Sung hamlet, Ngan Thuy commune, Le Thuy district. (Photo: VNA/VNP)

Visitors are equipped to explore every corner and are able to see stalagmites inside the cave. (Photo: VNA/VNP)

Camping near a stream inside the cave (Photo: VNA/VNP)

With a stable temperature of 200C, visitors can swim in the underground river in Cha Loi cave. (Photo: VNA/VNP)

 
The cave attracts numerous photographers. (Photo: VNA/VNP)

 

VNP/VNA

