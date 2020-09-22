Exploring Cha Loi cave

Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.
The cave is located at the foot of a limestone mountain in Cay Sung hamlet, Ngan Thuy commune, Le Thuy district. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
Camping near a stream inside the cave (Photo: VNA/VNP)
The cave attracts numerous photographers. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
The Cha Loi Cave system, which is located at the foot of a limestone mountain in the northwest of Le Thuy District, in the central province of Quang Binh, has been recently put into operation.
