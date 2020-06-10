Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers

Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.
Visiting Sa Pa this season, visitors will be fascinated by the purple flower fields that are full of dreamy flowers at the area of Fansipan cable car station (Photo: VNA)
On the hillside of 15,000 m2 wide, millions of flowers bloom, like floating purple clouds, rushing in the mountain breeze, creating a poetic scenery (Photo: VNA)
Purple flower field in the Fansipan cable car station area catches people’s attention (Photo: VNA)
Boasting a cool climate, Sapa is one of the favourite destinations of many tourists (Photo: VNA)
A lots of young couples come to capture their beautiful moments with verveine flowers (Photo: VNA)
