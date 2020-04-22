Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

Bánh cuốn(steamed rolled pancakes). Photo courtesy of Rex Hotel

The Park Hyatt Saigon has launched five-star home catering with signature delicacies available for delivery.

Diners can enjoy beef Wellington cooked, carved and served up in a traditional tableside service by the hotel’s five-star chef in the comfort of their own home at prices starting at VNĐ4.1 million (US$174) for six people, according to the hotel’s website.

Personalised French, Italian and Vietnamese sharing menu options are available to choose and priced at VNĐ1.6 million ($68) per person.

Selections of cakes, artisanal baked breads and fresh pastries are also feature in the delivery menu.

The five-star Grand Hotel and Rex Hotel, belonging to Saigontourist Group, have also made the switch to takeout and delivery .

The former last month launched outside catering service targeting VIP and loyal customers working in offices.

The delivery menu features its signature dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Different party sizes can be accommodated and the menu can be customised upon request.

The Sài Gòn Hotel in HCM City’s District 1 is offering free delivery for drinks, breakfast and lunch combos ordered from its The Coffee 41 within a three-kilometre distance. VNS