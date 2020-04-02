Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/04/2020 08:29:58 (GMT +7)
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

 
 
03/04/2020    07:28 GMT+7

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

A vast area of azalea blooming in a section of Putaleng trekking path in Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which is over 3,000 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Pink azalea blooming in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Azalea shows off its beauty under shimmering sun (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Fallen blossoms make the path to Putaleng summit look like a flower carpet (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

A wild flower species is named ‘Bell flowers’ by the locals due to its bell-shape (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Flora and fauna in Hoang Lien Son mountain range is diverse (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

 
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

A beautiful tree in shape of a flower in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

These flowers bloom at an altitude of 2,500 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Late-blooming peach blossoms in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Exotic flower grown over moss (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

A flower bed at an attitude of nearly 3,000 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Lichens growing in a tree body look as beautiful as flowers (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

A trekker takes picture of her conquering the Putaleng summit (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)

 
 

.
Latest news

