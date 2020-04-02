Flowers bloom on Hoang Lien Son mountain range

Trekking on rough paths in Hoang Lien Son mountain range in spring is not only for sporty guys but also for beauty admirers as stunning flowers could be easily seen along the path.
A vast area of azalea blooming in a section of Putaleng trekking path in Hoang Lien Son mountain range, which is over 3,000 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Pink azalea blooming in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Azalea shows off its beauty under shimmering sun (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Fallen blossoms make the path to Putaleng summit look like a flower carpet (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
A wild flower species is named ‘Bell flowers’ by the locals due to its bell-shape (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Flora and fauna in Hoang Lien Son mountain range is diverse (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
A beautiful tree in shape of a flower in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
These flowers bloom at an altitude of 2,500 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Late-blooming peach blossoms in Hoang Lien Son mountain range (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Exotic flower grown over moss (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
A flower bed at an attitude of nearly 3,000 metres above sea level (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Lichens growing in a tree body look as beautiful as flowers (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
A trekker takes picture of her conquering the Putaleng summit (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
