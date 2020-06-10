Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam could welcome 6 to 8 million foreign visitors this year if COVID-19 remains under control and international tourism could be resumed in the third quarter of this year, a webinar in Hanoi on June 10 heard.

Foreign arrivals could reach 6-8 million in 2020 if int’l tourism resumes in Q3 hinh anh 1

At My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam 

The figure would be 4.5 to 5 million if foreign visitors are allowed to enter in the fourth quarter.

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Le Phuc said
foreign arrivals in Vietnam reached just 3.7 million in the first five months of this year, down more than 50 percent year-on-year.

The number of domestic travellers in the period was only 16 million domestic visitors, down 58.5 percent. Tourism revenue plunged 47.4 percent year-on-year, to 150.3 trillion VND.

 

As domestic tourism has resumed, the number of domestic tourists is forecasted to reach 60 to 65 million this year.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong (Pioneer) newspaper Phung Cong Suong said that after three months of struggling with the pandemic, the domestic tourism sector is now recovering and a new programme, “Vietnamese people travel in Vietnam”, launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in early May, has helped partly revived the sector.

Representatives from Vietnam Airlines, Sun Group, Vietravel, and Flamingo told the webinar they are preparing for the recovery of the tourism sector. The national flag carrier opened domestic routes in May and June to meet demand, while travel and hospitality operators have offered discounts along with quality and new products.

General Director of the Flamingo Redtours JSC Nguyen Cong Hoan said it is a “golden time” to stimulate tourism./.VNA

 
 

Other News

Future looks bleak for HCMC’s tourism industry
Future looks bleak for HCMC’s tourism industry
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Despite HCMC being considered the country's tourist hub, its tourism industry reported losses of trillions of Vietnamese dong due to the coronavirus pandemic, 

Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.

Wake up and smell the egg coffee
Wake up and smell the egg coffee
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

A taste of Hanoi’s famed cà phê trứng or egg coffee got me out of my comfort zone of a regular black coffee without sugar to try a new treat. 

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The tourism sector is working with ministries and relevant agencies to welcome international tourists to Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in some key markets.

Vietnamese locations named among best backpacker spots by Hostelworld
Vietnamese locations named among best backpacker spots by Hostelworld
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Ha Giang, Quang Binh, Ninh Binh, Ha Long, and Quy Nhon of Vietnam have all been featured among the best global backpacker destinations for 2020, according to recent rankings published by Hostelworld.

How backpacking towns are coping after being left empty by coronavirus
How backpacking towns are coping after being left empty by coronavirus
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has "decimated" backpacker towns like Queenstown, Cusco and Arugam Bay.

Taste buds tickled by mountain goat
Taste buds tickled by mountain goat
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only famed for its spectacular scenery but also local delicacies such as cơm cháy (scorched rice), dishes made of free-range chicken and goats raised on karst mountains.

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme
HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines
Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Thousands of tourism firms have suffered heavily from Covid-19. Many of them have had to shut down, while others have to take extra jobs to earn a living and survive the current difficulties.

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
VIDEOicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

Tourists at Trang An Heritage Site in Ninh Binh Province now can go kayaking besides sightseeing on tour boats.

Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

Thuy Xuan incense-making village, located some 7km southwest of the central city of Hue, has become a popular tourist destination.

Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft plans on national tourism promotion and resumption of tourism from countries that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special museum of agricultural tools
A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang
Looking an angel in the eye in Cao Bang
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

When it comes to sightseeing in Cao Bang Province, everyone thinks of the majestic beauty of Ban Gioc waterfall but forgets this place also has a unique mountain in the middle of a beautiful valley, Mắt Thần (Angle Eye) Mountain.

Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves
Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Visitors to Quang Binh Province will enjoy a 50% discount on tours to some famous caves in the area.

Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island
Tourists enjoy the pristine beauty of Co To island
TRAVELicon  08/06/2020 

Located off the coast of Quang Ninh, Co To island is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful places found throughout the north of the country during the summer, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year due to its popularity.

