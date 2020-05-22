Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/05/2020 14:07:00 (GMT +7)
Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa

 
 
23/05/2020    10:59 GMT+7

Prestigious travel website Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the top seven coffee shops not to be missed by visitors during a trip to Sapa, an iconic town located in the northern province of Lao Cai.

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 1

Topping the list is Cafe in the Clouds, a family-run establishment which enjoys decent Wi-Fi, a range of tasty breakfast options, and incredible views. (Photos: bigseventravel.com)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 2

Although the coffee menu is simple, it features both Vietnamese coffee and Italian-style brews which are of a high quality. (Photo: popthebob, thomiiz)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 3

This cosy cafe can be found situated at the base of Sapa O’Chau, a sustainable and innovative tour and trekking firm who are well-known for their close work with local people. (Photos: bigseventravel.com)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 4

One of the key functions of the cafe is to help train disadvantaged youth in hospitality so that they are able to breakout from the cycle of poverty. Moreover, as well as enjoying hot and iced coffees, guests can enjoy delicious herbal teas. (Photo: Martineboiesfournier)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 5

One of the most famous coffee chains nationwide, Cong Caphe is a popular choice for visitors. With plenty of locations around the country, each one serves a famous coconut coffee. (Photos: bigseventravel.com)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 6

Le Petit Gecko proves to be popular food and coffee spot for tourists to enjoy when paying a visit to Sapa. The establishment is a fusion of Vietnamese and French styles located in a traditional H’mong house made of wood, with a menu containing plenty of delicious options for diners to enjoy. Most notably, Le Petit Gecko serves some of the best coffee in town, using Italian brand Lavazza to create a smooth and creamy brew. (Photos: bigseventravel.com)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 7
 

In order to enjoy a breathtakingly beautiful view of Fansipan Mountain, guests are encouraged to visit Fansipan Terrace Café overlooking Sapa and Cat Cat village. The cafe serves up proper Western-style coffee from an espresso machine, as well as offering traditional Vietnamese drip-brews. (Photo: Blaire_lee_hs)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 8

The Hill Station has two locations in Sapa, one in a restaurant style, and the other more like a cosy cafe and deli. The two spots aim to link the French heritage of Sapa as a former colonial hill station with the area’s ethnic culture and produce, therefore using only local ingredients. The coffee on offer tastes superb and guests can also enjoy fresh baked goods. (Photos: bigseventravel.com)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 9

Gem Valley Coffee is able to boast amazing views to enjoy whilst drinking one of their deliciously creamy iced coffees. The site is perfect for cooling down after a long day of trekking. (Photos: bigseventravel.com)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 10

The café can be found in Cat Cat village, just outside of town and is famous for serving authentic egg coffee. (Photo: Thanh.n.g)

foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in sapa hinh 11

Diners can choose to either spend the night or just pop in for a quick drink and a snack. (Photo: lingtrann)

VOV

