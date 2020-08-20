Four idyllic local islands share names with animals

Dao Rua, known as Turtle island, and Dao Khi, known as Monkey island, are among some of the famous tourist spots across the country that have both a beautiful landscape and unique names.

Dao Khi, also known as Monkey island, is situated in Nha Phu bay and is one of the hot spots of Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa. (Photo: nhatrangbooking.com.vn)

The monkeys that inhabit the island are very friendly to tourists. (Photo: _anechka _)

The island offers guests plenty of space in order to snap selfies. (Photo: _anechka _)

Over 1,000 monkeys live on the unique island. (Photo: niki_kris_)

Dao Ca Voi, also known as Whale island, is situated in Van Phong bay in Van Ninh district of Khanh Hoa province, approximately 100km from the centre of Nha Trang. The island has a total area of 40,000 hectares, with only two hectares being used as part of a resort, with the rest being purely for a natural forest area. (Photo: dulichvietnam.com.vn)

The island features crystal-clear water and white-sandy beaches for visitors to enjoy

Whale island remains a popular destination for domestic travelers as they chill out amid fresh air and the stunning local landscape. (Photo: Jade.tram)

Sailing is one of the most popular sporting activities for tourists to enjoy during their trip to the island. (Photo: Jade.tram)

Dao Rua, also known as Turtle island, in Kien Hai district of Kien Giang province is a popular tourist destination due to its tranquil scenery.

Hon Ga Choi, known as Fighting Cocks islet, has been a hotspot for guests in the northern province of Quang Ninh for several years. (Photo: Oneworldimaging)

VOV