Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 12:00:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Four idyllic local islands share names with animals

21/08/2020    10:43 GMT+7

Dao Rua, known as Turtle island, and Dao Khi, known as Monkey island, are among some of the famous tourist spots across the country that have both a beautiful landscape and unique names.

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 1

Dao Khi, also known as Monkey island, is situated in Nha Phu bay and is one of the hot spots of Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa. (Photo: nhatrangbooking.com.vn)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 2

The monkeys that inhabit the island are very friendly to tourists. (Photo: _anechka _)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 3

The island offers guests plenty of space in order to snap selfies. (Photo: _anechka _)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 4

Over 1,000 monkeys live on the unique island. (Photo: niki_kris_)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 5

Dao Ca Voi, also known as Whale island, is situated in Van Phong bay in Van Ninh district of Khanh Hoa province, approximately 100km from the centre of Nha Trang. The island has a total area of 40,000 hectares, with only two hectares being used as part of a resort, with the rest being purely for a natural forest area. (Photo: dulichvietnam.com.vn)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 6
 

The island features crystal-clear water and white-sandy beaches for visitors to enjoy

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 7

Whale island remains a popular destination for domestic travelers as they chill out amid fresh air and the stunning local landscape. (Photo: Jade.tram)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 8

Sailing is one of the most popular sporting activities for tourists to enjoy during their trip to the island. (Photo: Jade.tram)

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 9

Dao Rua, also known as Turtle island, in Kien Hai district of Kien Giang province is a popular tourist destination due to its tranquil scenery.

four idyllic local islands share names with animals hinh 10

Hon Ga Choi, known as Fighting Cocks islet, has been a hotspot for guests in the northern province of Quang Ninh for several years. (Photo: Oneworldimaging)

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

Streets in Hoi An Town, which are often crowded with tourists, particularly at weekends, are deserted during this time when social distancing regulations are being imposed as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. 

When vendors take to Hanoi streets
When vendors take to Hanoi streets
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Street vendors working throughout Hanoi have become one of the unique aspects that adds to the beauty of the capital.

Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Chive noodle soup is popular in not only Phu Yen Province but also the central region due to its great taste which will make diners unforgettable.

Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

The Ninh Van ancient stone carving village in the northern province of Ninh Binh provides a wide variety of handicraft products domestically and abroad. 

Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

Though its appearance may be unappetising, beef offal stew is a popular dish and a specialty of HCM City's District 4 due to its creamy soup and soft texture.

The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
TRAVELicon  18/08/2020 

Of the 33 islands that are home to the bird nest industry in Khanh Hoa Province, Hon Noi in Nha Trang City is the only one open for tourists, for five months a year. 

Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
TRAVELicon  17/08/2020 

110 kilometers from Tuyen Quang city, the Na Hang eco-tourism area has emerged as a tourist destination popular for its unspoiled beauty and unique ethnic culture.

Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The beauty of Y Ty Plateau in Lao Cai Province during the four seasons have been captured by a tourist.

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Hue approves night market plan
Hue approves night market plan
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Northwestern golden season comes calling
Northwestern golden season comes calling
TRAVELicon  15/08/2020 

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
Hanoi to provide electric tourist car services at 8 locations
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The eight locations would be Hanoi’s tourist attractions.

Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
Rice noodle-taro soup, an unforgettable dish of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Writer Thach Lam once famously wrote that Bún dọc mùng, locally known as bún bung, reflects the soul of the Vietnam.

The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
The gloomy picture of VN tourism sector as seen from listed companies
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

The Sheraton Hotel Da Nang and Dam Sen Water Park have reported a loss of nearly VND100 billion, while Vietravel’s loss in H1 was three times higher than that predicted for the whole year, reported CafeF.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 