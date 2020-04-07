Ghositaram pagoda - unique destination in Bac Lieu

As a unique cultural destination in Bac Lieu province, Ghositaram pagoda is a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.
A spotlight of Buddhist culture, Ghositaram is one of the most beautiful Khmer pagodas in the Mekong delta (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A sophisticated relief at the pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Lacquered pillars with sophisticated patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Statue of a five-head snake at the pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Reliefs inside the pagoda show Buddha's life (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Inside the central chamber (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A relief shows the daily life of the Khmer (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A relief tells the life of Buddha (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Funeral urns at the pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A Khmer language class at the pagoda (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Preparing offerings before a ritual (Photo: VNP/VNA)
