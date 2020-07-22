Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Going to Dien Bien to learn about history

26/07/2020    16:48 GMT+7

With the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex, Dien Bien is currently considered one of the most attractive destinations on Vietnam's tourism map.

Going to Dien Bien to learn about history
The diversity in the culture, customs and traditions of ethnic minority groups and the pristine natural landscape are among the special features that attract domestic and foreign tourists to Dien Bien.

The Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex reflects the victories of the Vietnamese army and people during the heroic resistance war against the French colonialists.

Located in the centre of the relic area, the Dien Bien PhuVictory statue is the biggest bronze statue in Vietnam. This is a place that is visible from anywhere in Dien Bien Phu city.

A1 Hill, the site of a fierce battle in Dien Bien Phu valley.

One of the two 18-tonne tanks taken by the French from the centre of Muong Thanh to A1 hill, to attack the Vietnamese army.

A few hundred metres from A1 hill is A1 Martyrs Cemetery, with 644 graves of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Dien Bien Phu campaign, most of them unnamed.

 

The Dien Bien Phu Campaign Command is located in the primeval forest in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien district.

Coming to Dien Bien, visitors are also immersed in the living space of the Thai people in community tourism villages such as Ban Mo, Ten, Co My and Che Can.

The brocade weaving craft of the Thai people, one of many unique cultural attractions.

At Che Can village in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien district, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the fascinating culinary culture of the Thai people.

Nhan Dan

 
 

.
