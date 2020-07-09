Google helps boost digital skills of workers in tourism sector

The HCM City Department of Tourism has been working in collaboration with Google to arrange training courses on July 9 that provide digital and marketing skills for state management officials and businesses that operate in the tourism sector.

Tourists visit Tam Coc tourism site in Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

According to experts at the event, the tourism industry during the first half of the year has experienced its most challenging period as a result of the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The latest survey conducted by Google indicates that consumers in markets throughout the Asia Pacific region will look to only travel domestically in the near future, indicating positive signs for the domestic tourism and that of Ho Chi Minh City.

The results of the questionnaire also serve to illustrate that in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, over 25% of respondents indicated that they plan to travel domestically over the next three months, in comparison with the figure of 14% in countries such as Australia and Japan.

Moreover, Indonesians, Indians, Filipinos, and Vietnamese citizens are keen to travel internationally, with the rate being 1.5 times higher than that of Australians, Singaporeans, and Japanese, over the next six months.

A survey carried out by the Global Web Index shows that 45% of users globally are planning a vacation or trip following the conclusion of the pandemic.

In an effort to seize on market opportunities, Bui Ta Hoang Vu, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that digital marketing serves as an indispensable trend in contemporary society, especially with regard to digital skills in tourism promotion activities.

Therefore, it is up to tourism managers and businesses to take the initiative in changing their mindset in a bid to increase the effectiveness of their respective tourism promotion activities, whilst simultaneously expanding the opportunities to attract additional customers via internet, thereby stimulating the domestic tourism amid the new normal. VOV