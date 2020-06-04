Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
As one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 1

Each tourist can spend approximately VND1.2 million per day on exploring Phu Quoc by canoe while also enjoying other experiences such as diving and fishing. (Photo: Phuquocexplorer)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 2

As the country’s largest wild animal conservation area, Vietnam Vinpearl Safari includes 2,000 species of animals and 1,200 species of plants. Guests can enter at a cost of VND600,000 for each person. (Photo: Leo_met)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 3

Tourists should not miss out on trying the world's longest sea cable car route which connects An Thoi town with Hon Thom island in Kien Giang province. The price for such an experience is VND300,000 per person. (Photo: Gracegurlx)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 4

Vinpearl Land Phu Quoc offers tourists the chance of viewing performances of water music and dolphins. Due to the park’s large size, it serves as an ideal place in which to relax and offers a variety of places such as aquariums, water parks, along with both indoor and outdoor games. An entrance ticket costs a total of VND500,000 per person. (Photo: Phgi.18)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 5

Squid fishing on Phu Quoc allows visitors the opportunity to catch fresh seafood and enjoy them immediately. In addition, guests can admire the spectacular sunset over the ocean. The experience is valued at VND300,000 per person. (Photo: Rootytrip)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 6

With a vast pristine and diverse marine ecosystem, Phu Quoc is an excellent place in which to participate in an exciting scuba diving trip which offers tourists the chance to discover the island, its brilliant coral reefs, and many unique creatures. The service costs between VND300,000 and VND1 million per person. (Photo: Seaworldvn)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 7
 

Spending time to relax in the Dusit Princess Moonrise resort is a top suggestion for tourists who want to enjoy peace on the beach. Indeed, an infinitive pool which overlooks the sea serves as an outstanding relaxation spot for the resort. (Photo: jessgi6)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 8

The JW Marriott Phu Quoc is a luxury establishment for tourists to enjoy while visiting Phu Quoc this summer. (Photo: JW Marriott)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 9

Indeed, every corner of the JW Marriott Phu Quoc serves as a nice background in which guests can snap an array of beautiful photos. (Photo: pink.lem)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 10

Lahana Resort Phu Quoc is situated 50 metres above sea level, providing a cool space for tourists to spend time in. (Photo: thaomt1606)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 11

The swimming pool of the Salinda Resort is the best place in which to see the sunset on Phu Quoc. (Photo: natenurse)

guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on phu quoc hinh 12

The resort is suitable for both friends and family to gather at during the weekend. (Photo: ngkikina)

