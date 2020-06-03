Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators

 
 
05/06/2020    15:39 GMT+7

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.


Ha Long People's Committee said they had read a complaint from Facebooker Linh Mai about poor service at OYO Hai Anh VIP Hotel. Mai said the hotel cancelled her booking without notification and there were signs that Hai Anh 10 cruise had increased prices illegally.

On May 19, Mai's family booked two rooms from May 29 to 31. However, on May 29, Mai called the hotel and suddenly was told that her booking has been cancelled and no one wanted to take responsibility. On the following day, the family visited Ha Long Bay on the Hai An 10 cruise but complained that the prices were too high and the tour time had been cut short by an hour. They only had 30 minutes to visit Dau Go Cave.

Vu Hong Son, vice chairman of Ha Long People's Committee, said after receiving the news, they had asked the Department of Culture and Information to work with the city police and related agency to investigate the accusations and report back by June 6.

According to Son, even though Mai said they had reached an agreement, the city still had to investigate the case to protect the tourist's rights and image of Ha Long City.

"We’re trying to boost tourism and spent a lot of time and efforts on the programmes so anything that affects the images of the city and province will be strictly dealt with," said Pham Ngoc Thuy, director of Quang Ninh Department of Tourism.

Quang Ninh launched the tourism stimulus programme since May 14. Entrance fees to Ha Long Bay and many other tourist spots are waived in May and some major holidays in 2020. The fees will be reduced by 50% in June and July to attract visitors.

During the weekends, the number of visitors to Ha Long Bay has reached over 20,000. That means the authorities waived VND5bn to VND6 bn every day. Dtinews

 
 

.
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The Cat Hai - Phu Long cable line in the northern port city of Hai Phong will be inaugurated on June 6.

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
TRAVELicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been devising a roadmap to reopen the country to international tourists, with Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang being considered as a location to trial a pilot scheme.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal asking air carriers to provide 400 free air tickets for domestic flights to boost its tourism stimulation program.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
Domestic tourism receives red carpet treatment
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director-General of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, talks about Vietnam’s policy to develop the domestic market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
Mekong Delta seeks ways to lure visitors
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has launched a tourism promotion plan to attract more visitors by December.

Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Music video promotes northern region tourism
Music video promotes northern region tourism
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Singer Sen Hoang My Lam has released a new music video promoting the beauty of her homeland, the northern mountainous region, as an attempt to lure tourists.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.

A peaceful highlight in Hue
A peaceful highlight in Hue
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Huyen Khong Pagoda, also known as Huyen Khong Son Trung or Huyen Khong 1, is in Huong Tra outlying district of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province. 

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours?
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Every hour in Hanoi is a memorable time to capture the beauty of the millennial city from different perspectives, from traditional to modern.

Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
Cat Ba Island cable car route to be inaugurated soon
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Part of Cat Ba cable car system will be put into operation this weekend, shortening the travel time from the mainland to the island.

Leonardo DiCaprio calls for protection of Halong Bay’s sister in Vietnam
Leonardo DiCaprio calls for protection of Halong Bay’s sister in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the natural beauty of Lan Ha Bay’s fishing village and called for protecting the bay from tourism impacts.

Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long
Nature conservation and eco-tourist site to be built in Ha Long
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

A VND2 trillion (USD86.95 million) nature conservation and eco-tourist site is expected to take shape in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long Bay.

Land of sublimity
Land of sublimity
TRAVELicon  03/06/2020 

Early rains have relieved the scorching summer heat on That Son, also known as Bay Nui (seven mountains), a range of small mountains located in Tri Ton and Tinh Bien districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. 

