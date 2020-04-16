Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An image from an advertising film on Ha Noi made by CNN last year. — Photo tienphong.com.vn

The package will be rebooted at an appropriate time after the end of the pandemic, said the Director of Ha Noi Culture, Sports and Tourism Department Tran Duc Hai.

Hai said CNN expressed goodwill towards Ha Noi’s proposal and took this as a matter of course as there are no tourists at all. “Our view is that we will negotiate and choose an appropriate time to continue this promotional package on CNN after WHO announces the end of the global epidemic.”

Products made by CNN over the next five years were to include 30-60 second advertising films, including movies promoting the F1 race in Ha Noi and introducing the SEA Games 2021.

CNN would also produce 30-minute programmes showing Ha Noi’s cultural values and aspects of a modern city. These shows are broadcast on digital platforms, television and social networks of CNN. Broadcast regions include Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, North America and South Asia.

Prior to this package, Ha Noi and CNN completed a $2 million advertising package from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018.

The capital city last year welcomed nearly 29 million tourists, up 10.1 per cent year-on-year. More than seven million of them were international guests, increasing by 17 per cent. — VNS

