Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations

Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

According to the famous American travel website, the charming Vietnamese capital has aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside.

Lakes, parks, shady boulevards and more than 600 temples and pagodas add to the appeal of this city, which is easily explored by taxi, it noted.

Apart from Hanoi, Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam has also entered this list, with the 17th position.VNA