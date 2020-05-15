Hanoi attractions reopen for tourists

Historic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened to tourists on May 14 nearly two months after being closed to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Visitors to the Temple of Literature keep distance while waiting to enter the famous destination in Hanoi on May 14

Sites such as the Temple of Literature, Ngoc Son Temple and Hoa Lo Prison are among the attractions that welcomed tourists back while deploying safety precautions.

Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Temple of Literature’s Cultural and Scientific and Cultural Activity Centre, said preventive measures remain the top priority.

The centre conducts temperature checks and puts hand sanitiser in place for visitors, he said.

Visitors are required to comply with regulations related to epidemic prevention and control, such as checking their temperatures, wearing face masks and washing hands.

Hoa Lo Prison has reopened with an exhibition titled Khat vong tu do (Aspiration for Freedom), with areas including The Chains, Flying in the Midst of the Night, and the Peace Song.

Nguyen Doan Van, director of the management board of the relic, said the site has been regularly sterilised during the closure.

“The management board will take care of the personal safety and hygiene for visitors including providing hand sanitiser for them,” he said.

The capital city’s popular ‘walking streets’ will also reopen on May 15 after being closed for more than three months, announced the People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district. The streets were closed in early February as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Vietnam, prior to an order from the Prime Minister to close all non-essential businesses nationwide from March 26.

The streets around Hoan Kiem Lake, as well as Dong Xuan Night Market, will reopen to residents and tourists from 7pm on May 15 evening through to midnight on May 17./.VNA

Pedestrianised areas around Hoan Kiem lake to open again from May 15 Pedestrian streets around Hanoi’s iconic Hoan Kiem Lake will reopen on May 15 as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.