Hanoi dotted with Da Lat purple phoenix flowers

Residents in the capital have been amazed in recent days to find the poetic purple colour of phoenix flowers, whose origins come from Da Lat, with the trees currently in full bloom, creating a brilliant blaze of colour around the capital.

Hoa Phuong Tim, known as Jacaranda acutifolia by their scientific name, is mainly found grown in the Central Highlands resort town of Da Lat where temperatures tend to be cool all year round. Therefore, many people have been surprised to find these trees in full bloom in the warmer climate of Hanoi.

Lang, O Cho Dua, and Xa Dan streets are famous sites around the capital where locals can come and see these kinds of flowers.

Bunches of flowers enter full bloom along Le Van Luong, Lang Ha, and Yen Lang streets.

The flowers usually blossom in March around Da Lat city, while in Hanoi they typically blossom in July.

This summer the poetic purple colour of phoenix trees can be seen adorning almost every small corner of the capital.

Its charming colour serves to enthrall plenty of photographers.

The high purple phoenix trees feature a wide canopy, therefore allowing the flowers to bloom into large bunches.

It normally takes a flower up to five days to truly blossom, with the inflorescences often taking turns to bloom regularly over a four to five month period.

The flowers can be seen blossoming on O Cho Dua street.

Here are some photos of the purple phoenix flowers as seen on the streets of the capital.

VOV/Tienphong