Hanoi double-decker bus service resumed

Hanoi’s double-decker bus service has been reopened today, October 17, after a long suspension due to Covid-19.

The Thang Long-Hanoi City tour is operated by Vietnam Sightseeing Joint Stock Company. It travels along a route in Hoan Kiem District, and passes the Vietnam Military History Museum, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Quan Thanh Temple, Tran Quoc Pagoda, Late President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, The Temple of Literature, Hoa Lo Prison, Hanoi Opera House, Vietnamese Women's Museum.

The route was launched five months after Hanoi’s first double-decker Hanoi City Hop on-Hop off tour was put into operation in November 2018 by Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco).



Both of the routes were suspended since early this year as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts.



Nguyen Tat Hieu, general director of Vietnam Sightseeing Joint Stock Company, said the firm would launch various tours to popular destinations in Hanoi with a cheaper price of just VND130,000 (USD5.65) per person until the year-end. Children aged between 6 and 11 have 25% off.



The promotion is a response by the company to the government’s second tourism promotion campaign this year, Hieu noted. Dtinews